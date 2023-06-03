3 similar series to 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to watch on Prime Video before the second season

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most anticipated by users. When the first edition premiered, fans were delighted with Prime Video‘s adaptation of Jenny Han‘s book of the same name.

However, we will still have to wait a few more days for the premiere. This is because the second season of the series will only arrive on the platform on July 14th. Nevertheless, some details about what is to come are already known.

In fact, recently, the service released new images of the new episodes to keep the fans excited for the premiere. However, the truth is that the platform also has similar series like the one starring Lola Tung that can entertain viewers before the release.

3 series in the style of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ on Prime Video

With Love (2021)

Cast: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Todd Grinnell, Benito Martinez and more.

Plot: The Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, are on a mission to find love and purpose. They cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year—the holidays.

Forever Summer: Hamptons (2022)

Cast: Emelye Ender, Ilan Luttway, Lottie Evans, Sophia Messa, Frankie Hammer, Avery Solomon, Shannon Sloane, Hunter Hulse, Reid Rubio and more.

Plot: Hampton locals Avery, Frankie, Habtamu, Reid, Emelye, Hunter and Juliet have their eyes set on having the best summer of their lives, but tides change when city newcomer Ilan moves out there for the summer.

Will Ilan make friends, or waves while trying to fit in? Can lifelong friendships survive the rough seas ahead? Pack your sunscreen, this summer is the hottest one yet.

Modern Love (2019)

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Andy Garcia, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Sofia Boutella, Olivia Cooke, Cristin Milioti, Catherine Keener, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham and more.

Plot: An unlikely friendship. A lost love resurfaced. A marriage at its turning point. A date that might not have been a date. An unconventional new family. These are unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love, each inspired by true events.