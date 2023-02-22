What are the best performances of some of your favorite actors and actresses? Find out below.

For an actor or actress getting the role of a lifetime could come only once. Unless you’re Al Pacino or Robert De Niro, great roles are hard to come by and never a given.

In this list we present 30 great performances from 30 great actors and actresses. Some are world renowned movies others are movies that may have gotten lost to the sands of time, and hopefully some are movies you have yet seen.

All these performances either made or cemented the careers of the actors or actresses mentioned. Here are 30 unforgettable movie performances!

30. Scarlett Johansson - Lost in Translation

Scarlett Johansson is one of the best actresses in the world and showed her wide range and spirit in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, a film about loneliness and an unlikely friendship.

29. Ben Affleck - Chasing Amy

Ben Affleck plays a perfect leading man in Kevin Smith’s remarkable comedy about a straight and conservative comic book artist who falls in love with a free-spirited lesbian. Affleck brings in a strong comedic performance as well as a deep emotional confusion to his predicament in a movie that to this day continues to hold its own.

28. Emily Blunt - Sicario

In Denis Villeneuve’s thriller about the Mexican drug cartel war, Blunt gives an amazing performance and realizes that the war on drugs isn’t the most righteous cause in the world. Not only physically but mentally demanding her role in the film is what happens when a good cop gets beaten down.

27. Clint Eastwood - Unforgiven

The anti-Western, one of the greatest films ever made, Clint Eastwood plays a retired ex-gun slinger who has done everything imaginable but comes out of retirement in need of money. The climactic scene in the movie is the best cinema you will watch, ever. A masterpiece, Unforgiven and Clint Eastwood´s performance are five stars.

26. Sandra Bullock - Gravity

Sandra Bullock plays an astronaut who gets stranded when an accident kills her team and destroys her vessel. Bullock goes really deep into her emotions in this movie about the loneliness of space and our inner demons, an excellent role showcasing Bullock’s talent.

25. Will Smith - The Pursuit of Happyness

Often locked in the bloated world of big budget popcorn movies, Will Smith does and has shown the capacity to play roles with more depth. The Pursuit of Happyness is a magnificent movie about hardships and perseverance. Smith jumps off the screen and shows behind the rap videos and ultra-cool persona there is a very good actor.

24. Hilary Swank - Boys Don't Cry

Hilary Swank has always taken chances on her roles, and they usually pay off, none bigger than her portrait of a transgender teenager in Boys Don't Cry. Swank would win an Oscar and the film was critically acclaimed and continues to be one of the best films of the LGBTQIA community.

23. Christian Bale - The Machinist

Christian Bale has been known to really get into his work, in The Machinist he did just that playing a paranoid insomniac and losing 62 pounds for the role. The performance is eye opening and gripping and shows just how great of an actor Bale is.

22. Penélope Cruz - Volver

Penélope Cruz gives a stellar performance as Raimunda, a hard-working mother forced to hide her daughter's brutal crime to protect her. The film directed by legend Pedro Almodóvar once again showcases Cruz´s range as an actress.

21. Ewan McGregor - Trainspotting

Ewan McGregor is a brilliant actor and has done a wide range of films, but his best is still Trainspotting and T2, the sequel. Playing Mark Renton, a on again off again heroin addict trying to go straight. Going straight is very hard given the circle of friends Renton has, in both films McGregor showcases the witty, compulsive, and addicted nature of his character, always the smart and witty anti- hero.

20. Mélanie Laurent - Beginners

Brilliant French actress Mélanie Laurent played an excellent role in the independent film Beginners. Laurent is an actress with a quirky way of communicating with the film's protagonists played by Ewan McGregor. A very off the cuff role for a fantastic and versatile actress.

19. Liam Neeson - Schindler’s List

In one of the greatest films ever made, Liam Neeson stars as factory owner Oskar Schindler during Nazi Germany and how he uses his influence and charm to save the lives of thousands of Jews. A remarkable role and film that shows the many aspects of a man and his resolve to do the right thing in the middle of the worst scenario possible.

18. Viola Davis - Fences

Viola Davis has proven to be a very versatile actress and her role as Rose in Fences is proof of that. An amazing performance alongside Denzel Washington, you feel the emotion of the couple and their wasted dreams. Truly a landmark performance and film.

16. Denzel Washington - Malcolm X

Denzel Washington did not play Malcom X; he became Malcolm X in Spike Lee´s autobiography picture of the controversial civil rights leader. Watch the movie, it’s a three-hour acting lesson.

15. Julianne Moore - Magnolia

Julianne Moore gives a riveting performance as the wife of a dying TV producer that she only married for his money. Moore received a SAG award for her role, the film is a masterpiece that deals with the interlocking lives of all involved.

14. Robin Williams - Good Morning Vietnam

Robin Williams has played a wide range of roles from serious to over the top, but Good Morning Vietnam is just the right blend of comedy and serious. The film stars Williams as a war time radio DJ during the Vietnam war.

13. Natalie Portman - Black Swan

Natalie Portman is all in in her role in Black Swan as she plays an obsessed and committed dancer trying to land the big role of the production Black Swan. Eventually showing she has a lot of the same traits as the role she is trying to land, Portman goes through a lot during the film both emotionally and physically.

12. Morgan Freeman - The Shawshank Redemption

Morgan Freeman is brilliant as a prisoner who befriends another and helps him escape. Through his famous subtle acting and narration, Freeman gives a performance praised until this day.

11. Amy Adams - The Fighter

Amy Adams has always been able to shed her girl next door look and play challenging roles, in The Fighter she plays the tough as nails Charlene and it earned her an academy award nomination.

10. George Clooney - Up In The Air

Never has George Clooney´s deadpan humor come off so well than in Up In The Air, where he plays a sarcastic if not emotionally dead “executive” whose job is to lay off workers during a recession America.

9. Jennifer Lawrence - Silver Linings Playbook

Jennifer Lawrence plays a young woman who suffers from psychological disorder and befriends the film's protagonist, who also is going through his own mental issues. Through dancing and talking the two guide each other through a difficult part of their lives.

8. Johnny Depp - What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Known for being at times in too much makeup, Johnny Depp has also played roles where his talent truly shines without all the extras. In What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Depp plays the caretaker of his mentally challenged brother and his obese mother. Depp goes deep in his emotions and his bond with his brother in this very good film.

7. Michelle Pfeiffer - Batman Returns

Michelle Pfeiffer´s Catwoman has yet to be matched, a film that shows every aspect of her range as an actress, from funny to seductive, to emotionally unstable, Michelle Pfeiffer´s Selina Kyle is breathtaking. The role has been cast three times since and no one has done what Michelle Pfeiffer has done with that role.

6. Tom Hanks - Saving Private Ryan

Tom Hanks was born to play John Miller, a war-torn Captain assigned to find one soldier and send him home during World War II. Not only does Hanks show his range as an actor, both from being a tough leader to an emotional balance of his unit.

5. Nicole Kidman - To Die For

Nicole Kidman plays a local weather girl who wants only one thing… fame. She obtains it by having her 15-year-old lover kill her husband and to use the “sorrow” to catapult her career. A sick yet insanely mesmerizing role for Nicole Kidman.

4. Tom Cruise - Born on The Fourth of July

Tom Cruise has had many roles that he has shown his acting chops but Oliver Stone’s film about a soldier that returns from war as a paraplegic is spell binding. Cruise is extraordinary and shows that when you remove all the CGI and super special effects, Cruise is a sensational actor.

3. Meryl Streep - Deer Hunter

Meryl Streep has so many great roles they are hard to list at this point, but one performance should not be lost to the sands of time and that is her role in The Deer Hunter. A film about three friends that go to the Vietnam War, Streep plays the girlfriend of one of the men and the film showcases the before, during, and aftereffects of the war. A brilliant if not heartbreaking movie.

2. Robert De Niro - Raging Bull

Robert De Niro is an actor of great range and in Raging Bull he plays boxer Jake LaMotta and captures his fall from grace from famous boxer to prisoner. De Niro not only got into excellent boxing shape he also put on 70 pounds when LaMotta was a shell of himself. A masterpiece of a performance.

1. Al Pacino - Godfather II

Oftentimes playing over the top characters, Al Pacino is electric as the cold, cunning, and at times unmerciful Michael Corleone. In Godfather Part 2, Michael has been the Godfather for eight years and runs a tight ship, still his dream of removing his family from crime continues to be a huge obstacle. It is one of Pacino’s most brilliant performances.