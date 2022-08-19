Netflix has released The Next 365 Days during the course of the day and fans have already rushed to watch it. Some have had pretty bad opinions about the continuation of the trilogy but the ending of this one has undoubtedly blown them away. Here we tell you if there will be a fourth installment.

Today was released The Next 365 Days, the third part of the Netflix movie that has aroused ambiguous opinions within the audience. At first it was not very well received but over time it has managed to collect a fairly broad fandom.

The story starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, plunges us back into the lives of Massimo (a member of the Sicilian mafia family) and Laura (a sales manager). During the first film, 365 Days, we see how he kidnaps her and gives her a year to fall in love with him. This has brought some debate to the table, due to the different opinions that the plot has installed.

Many have called it sexist because of its content and the way the story unfolds. Because of the high erotic level it handles, it has been labeled as a low-budget Fifty Shades of Grey. Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes were in charge of directing the trilogy so far.

Is it possible that Netflix will release a fourth 365 Days movie?

Yes, anything is possible. Netflix has not yet confirmed a fourth production, but the story already has three movies, despite all the bad reviews it has received. No doubt we can not rule out the return of Laura and Massimo completely after the ambiguous end of The Next 365 Days.

The trilogy is based on the books by Blanka Lipińska. The first film was a faithful adaptation but the sequel deviated quite a bit from the events of the book and ended up telling its own version of the central love story. This was continued in the third film, which was not faithful to the book in any way.

The ending is totally different from what happens in the book and it is possible that this was done to continue exploiting the love story of the characters. There were about two years between 365 Days and the sequel, 365 Days: This Day, so if there were to be a fourth, it should not be released until 2024.