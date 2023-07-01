Exercising is essential to keep the body active and to follow a healthy lifestyle, but it must also be accompanied by a correct diet. Otherwise, the results will not be reflected as one would like and all that exercise could be in vain.

One of the most common mistakes is to tempt yourself with a fast food after a workout, thinking that the calories we will consume will be balanced with those we lost. What must be taken into account is that the meal after exercise is one of the most important and certain precautions must be taken.

Of course it is always better to consult a professional, such as a nutritionist, but we still want to give you some tips to improve your performance. Without going any further, we present 40 foods that you should not eat before or after exercise.

Refined Sugar

Although it is true that these foods can provide a quick energy boost, the energy quickly fades. In addition, products with a high sugar content are characterized by generating an inflammatory state, according to research published in Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases.

It will cause a feeling of fatigue. Instead of refined sugar, foods containing healthy carbohydrates, such as a banana, can be eaten.

Raw seeds

A handful of raw seeds or nuts will only bloat you and make you feel sick to your stomach because of their high content of essential fats.

They have been shown to be very good for the cardiovascular system, but not recommended before training. Fat is difficult for the stomach to digest, so they are not recommended at these times.

Bread

Bread is a high source of simple carbohydrates and will raise your blood glucose levels. If you are in an exercise routine to burn fat or lose those extra pounds, you will only make your fat stick to your body.

In this regard, nutrition experts recommend “eating it before exercise as it provides immediate energy, but people who want to lose weight should avoid it before and after physical activity“.

Pizza

If you come out of your workout hungry and pass by a fast food restaurant, your eyes may glaze over. Foods like pizzas are an easy, quick and appetizing resource, but they are a bad choice. All of them will provide you with a large amount of saturated fats, plus a lot of salt, additives and, although it may not seem like it, sugars.

They are very low in micronutrients – vitamins and minerals – and may not give you the macronutrient rations you need. A pizza, for example, will fill you up but will not provide the protein ration you need.

Avocado

Avocados are a really healthy fruit, full of nutrients such as fiber and healthy fats. But precisely those elements may make it not very advisable to take before you get your workout on.

“High-fat foods keep you satiated longer because they take longer to digest. They can make you feel heavy as your body tries to digest them,” explains the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This is because your body will send blood and other resources to your digestive system in order to assimilate these foods and not to your muscles.

Fried eggs

I wish you could cook them at home with the minimum of fat but if you go to an establishment, they will surely give them overflowing in oil and that is not good for your exercise. Ideally, in case you have to eat out, ask for them boiled, poached or scrambled with vegetables and little oil. Eggs are a great source of protein, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Always keep in mind that you should avoid fried foods and alcoholic beverages. A balanced diet is essential to overcome these days without any obstacle.

Ice cream and other desserts

When it comes to gaining muscle, dessert is hardly considered. You should look for alternatives with protein-rich desserts such as sugar-free flan or protein cakes, to avoid overeating sweets after eating.

Therefore, the ideal is to avoid this type of consumption in the middle of a day of activity, knowing that you can bloat or add a lot of fats and sugars.

Processed meat

They could be in the same group as fast food, but it is necessary to identify them because they are not recommended. Processed meat is that which has been transformed to improve the flavor and preserve the food. For example, sausages, which contain, among other ingredients, a large amount of saturated and trans fats that will not help you in your recovery, let alone your health.

If you get home with little desire to cook and go for this choice, it may be that at a caloric level it complies, but it will not provide you with the ration of protein you need to regenerate your muscles. In addition, the amount of calories ingested will be excessive.

Packet soups

The advice to make a meal consisting of soup and salad can backfire if your bowl has the calorie and fat profile of a hamburger. Instant soups often contain a large amount of cornmeal to thicken it up and this is not good as it raises blood sugar levels.

In packaged soups the amount of preservatives is also very high. Also, most contain flavor enhancers, such as monosodium glutamate, the consumption of which can cause migraines and muscle aches.

Yogurt (not natural)

Yogurt is a very beneficial food for the body after going to the gym. However, not just any type of yogurt will do, it must be fat-free and natural, i.e., without added sugar.

Natural Greek yogurt with a little chopped fresh fruit on top is the best option to use in the middle of a workout, without falling into any kind of consequences.

Cookies

It is important to consume carbohydrates after a workout, but also to know what type. Cookies contain a lot of simple sugars and saturated fats, which provide an amount of calories that exceeds what is necessary.

That is why it is important to use a little more time to prepare our meals after a training session and choose complex carbohydrates, such as pasta.

Potato chips

Although we highlight this particular food, the ideal would be to avoid any salty snack. Consuming this kind of food is detrimental to our performance in the medium to long term. In addition, they are high in industrial fats, contain a lot of salt and do not provide nutrients.

Another negative aspect is that they are addictive, so it becomes difficult to consume few. And they do not end up satisfying hunger, in case we want to consume them after a training session. Definitely, a food to avoid.

Beer

It seems obvious to clarify that it is not advisable to consume alcoholic beverages before any physical activity, that is why we will only talk about the after. It is quite common to have a few glasses of beer with friends after doing some sport together, which is a mistake.

After exercising, the body is dehydrated and needs to replenish fluids. However, alcohol does the opposite, it continues to eliminate them. It is preferable to change the habit and drink water.

Bacon

Bacon contains a large amount of saturated and trans fats, so it slows down digestion a lot. It is not recommended that this happens before starting a workout, in addition to being an unhealthy food.

It is also not a good food for after exercise. While it may meet the caloric level, bacon also exceeds it.

Chocolate

There are some concepts to consider in this case. If the chocolate is dark and has a high percentage of cocoa (80%), it is not a food to discard. However, it is not advisable to consume it regularly.

Eating this food delays digestion, especially if it is milk and white chocolate. These two types are best avoided after a workout routine because of their high fat content.

Fruit juice

Despite being a ‘natural’ drink in many cases, it is advisable to avoid drinking fruit juice. The reasons are diverse, but it has been proven that they “annul the response of the growth hormone”.

Doctors assure that this hormone begins to stop its progression around the age of 35, so it is better to leave the juice for another time of the day.

Broccoli

It is a very healthy food that helps reduce cholesterol, but it is better to avoid it before exercising. It usually causes inflammation and produces gas, which will not allow us to train properly.

Our body will take a long time to digest broccoli, so it is recommended that we leave it as an accompaniment to our meal after physical activity.

Cauliflower

It is another healthy food, which strengthens the immune system. However, as with broccoli, our body needs a long time to digest it properly.

It also produces a feeling of bloating and gas, so it is best to avoid it before any physical activity and leave it for after training.

Green leafy vegetables

Are vegetables healthy foods? That’s true, and they contain many vitamins and minerals. However, they are not the best choice for after a workout, as they do not have enough calories to replace carbohydrates and proteins.

Another negative point is that they are very difficult to digest. The body needs a long time to achieve this with foods such as lettuce, due to its high level of fiber.

Dressings

It is very difficult to think of a meal without them, but their high caloric content will not help digestion or the ultimate goal of getting in shape.

Maybe making them at home can help a little more because of the lack of preservatives, but in any case, sauces contain oils and flours that can affect us even if we do not practice any physical activity. A more fit solution? Spices.

Cheese

Dairy products have that double standard that puts us between a rock and a hard place. However, there are certain types of cheeses that we should avoid before and after training.

What are these? Generally, those with a higher percentage of fat. Some examples are Gruyere, Roquefort or Parmesan. It is advisable to opt for low-fat spreadable cheeses.

White bread

It is recommended that we avoid this food after training. White bread is high in gluten and added sugars that slow down our digestion. In addition, they cause our blood sugar level to rise.

It is usually high in calories and carbohydrates, but also lacks fiber and protein. Although it is also not highly recommended, multigrain bread is preferable.

Energy drinks

Many people consume these drinks before physical activity, which is not a very good idea. It is true that when consuming them we will feel a great injection of energy, but it will last a short time and the drop will be detrimental at the time of training.

The best thing to do is to find an alternative. Some options could be tomato or carrot juices, which provide potassium and vitamin C.

Beans

Many should already know why it is not recommended to eat beans before a workout routine. Consuming them can cause bloating and gas. Thus, we will not be able to move easily and our performance will be affected.

However, they are also a great source of protein and provide the necessary nutrients for our bodies. That is why it is better to leave them for when we are done with our physical activity.

Red meat

It is one of the foods that provides the most protein to our body. However, we need at least 24 hours to digest it properly, so we should avoid it before starting a workout.

Although it is preferable to leave it for after physical activity, we should not trust the schedule. We must consider that, if we eat late and the next morning we perform a physical activity, we will still be in the process of digestion.

Coffee

This is particularly the case for those who exercise in the morning. Coffee can further dehydrate the body while doing physical activity, so it is best to avoid it before any workout.

For those people who cannot start their day without consuming a cup of coffee, it is recommended that they do not do so if they plan to exercise during the morning or directly change the schedule of their routine.

Spicy foods

Avoid these foods before starting a workout. They can cause acidity, which generates pain in the throat and stomach. A not very pleasant sensation when we are exercising.

The best thing to do after consuming this kind of food is to rest the body. In this way, we will process them in the correct way and we will digest them in the necessary time.

Whole grain foods

This is specifically for before any physical activity. Nutritionists explain that our entire metabolism is focused on our muscles when training, and that is why digestion takes a back seat.

The whole grains, being ‘heavier’, could cause stomach discomfort, pain and even diarrhea that would force us to stop our practice.

Energy bars

It is definitely not a good idea to consume them before exercise, as they can be counterproductive due to their high level of sugar, fat and calories. Despite being high in protein, they are low in carbohydrates, which are necessary to store muscle glycogen.

It is quite common to see athletes eating these kinds of bars after training. The body needs to be replenished, but not overloaded. An alternative is to make homemade bars with nuts, oats and other unprocessed whole grains.

Sausages

The large amount of saturated and trans fats contained in this type of food will not help us recover after exercise. They are even harmful to our health.

In case we want to have chorizo or sausage for dinner, to give some examples, the food will be insufficient and we will not have the necessary amount of proteins for our muscles.

Sweet rolls or muffins

This food is similar to cookies or chocolate: it contains a lot of sugar and undesirable fats. If we consume it after a workout routine, its large amount of calories will surely exceed the calories we burn doing exercise.

If you are one of those people who like sweeter things, an alternative could be natural yogurt with fruit or oatmeal. What is important is that you try to avoid eating pastries after physical activity.

Nuts

Although nuts are part of any balanced diet, nuts in particular are not the most recommended before starting to train.

The fatty acids that complement their goodness would be very difficult for our stomach to digest. They are best left for later.

Fast food

Fats, fats and more fats. But that’s not all these foods contain. They are also full of salt, additives and sugar. We may feel satisfied after eating a pizza or burger, but it’s all about what it doesn’t add to our bodies.

After a workout, it can be hard not to be tempted to grab a quick bite to eat. However, you have to consider everything mentioned above and that it does not have many micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, or protein.

Soft drinks

This is one of the worst pre-workout options. In addition to having almost no micronutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, they contain a huge amount of simple sugars. These slow down digestion, which can be detrimental to exercise.

It is also not good to consume soft drinks after physical activity. The sugar in these soft drinks is not necessary for the body and can even harm it. What can we drink to quench our thirst? Simple: water.

Fried food

We found our main enemy. It is essential that we avoid consuming these foods before starting a training routine or doing any kind of physical activity. They do not generate enough energy for our body and cause inflammation. Clearly, not highly recommended.

As if that were not enough, the high levels of salt contained in foods such as potato chips or onion rings make dehydration even more significant when exercising.

Spices

Many times when you want to lose weight the first thing you do is to take salt out of your meals, because the sodium it has makes the body retain fluids and therefore you get swollen.

However, if you are going to train, condiments, no matter how natural they are, are not the best way to replace it. If you combine it with exercise you will probably end up suffering from reflux, due to the overstimulation of the gastric system.

Citrics

Yes, it is true. Since we were kids we have been taught that drinking citrus fruits is very important, especially lemon and orange, because of all the benefits they bring, such as vitamin C.

When it comes to training however it ends up being detrimental. It is likely that this combined with training can produce a great acidity and this comes hand in hand with reflux.

Carbonated drinks

No one can doubt that this type of beverage is delicious, especially when it is fresh and you have just had a great expenditure of energy. However, they are the worst enemies when it comes to pre and post physical activity.

This type of beverage always ends up inflaming the abdomen and can even cause stomach pain. Therefore, water is the only liquid recommended when it comes to physical activity.

Cruciferous vegetables

Yes, these types of vegetables are key to a healthy life, thanks to the large amount of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals they provide to the body. So cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts are unmissable foods to have a good diet.

However, when it comes to thinking about an ideal food for before training, these types of foods are not the most suitable. They have a chemical called raffinose, which is difficult for the body to digest and ends up inflaming the abdomen, making you slower.

Dairy products

Dairy products are undoubtedly a key type of food when it comes to having a healthy and balanced diet. However, it is always good to think about the ideal time to consume them.

For example, we do not recommend eating any dairy when you are about to go training. Although if you really want to drink some milk before physical activity, you can opt for one low in fat, so that it does not affect your performance so much.