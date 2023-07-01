The Fourth of July is just around the corner and the countdown to the big festivities has begun. It is no news that this holiday is a favorite for almost every household, so many decide to make big plans for the day.
Attending the fireworks is one of those great activities that can be carried out on Tuesday. These will be everywhere, both in the western and northwestern suburbs. There are also big parades and festivals.
Many major stars of the music industry make appearances on local stages or just throw big parties in some cities, such as Las Vegas. Here, check the list of some parades and fireworks…
List of Parades and Fireworks for the Fourth of July 2023
- Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks | 9:20 p.m
- Wawa Welcome America, Philadelphia
- National Mall Independence Day Celebration, Washington D.C.
- Boston Pops Fireworks Display, Massachusetts
- Addison Kaboom Town, Texas
- Atlantic City 4th July Fireworks, New Jersey
- Lake Tahoe: Lights on the Lake, California
- July 4th Celebration at the Pier, San Francisco
- Music City, Nashville 4th July Celebrations,Tennessee
- 4th July AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl, California
- Naperville Salute and 4th of July Fireworks Display | June 30 – July 3, 2023
- Carol Stream’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks | July 1 at 10:00am, evening festivities begin at 6:00pm.
- July 3rd Celebration and Fireworks in North Aurora | July 3 at 5:00pm – 10:00pm.
- Independence Day Fireworks in Burr Ridge | July 3 at 5:30pm – 10:00pm.
- La Grange Country Club Fireworks | July 3 at 9:30pm.
- Romeoville Fireworks | July 3 at 9:30pm.
- Warrenville 4th of July Festivities fireworks display | July 4 at 9:30pm.
- Wheaton Independence Day Celebration Fireworks and Parade | July 3 – 4.
- Elgin Parade and Fireworks | July 4 at 9:20pm.
- St. Charles July 4th Celebration and Fireworks | July 4.
- Riverside’s 4th of July Parade and Festival in the Park | July 4 at 7:30am – 1:00pm.
- Yorkville Parade and Fireworks | July 4 at 9:00am – 1:00pm and dusk.
- Darien Lion’s 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 9:30am.
- Westchester July 4th Parade | July 4 at 9:30am
- 4th of July Fireworks and Parade in Aurora | July 4 – Parade at 10:00am and Fireworks at 9:00pm.
- July 4th Parade in Oak Park | July 4 at 10:00am.
- Independence Day Parade in Villa Park | July 4 at 10:00am.
- Brookfield 4th of July Parade | July 4 at 10:00am.
- Glen Ellyn’s 4th of July Parade and Fireworks | July 4 at 12:00pm – 10:00pm.
- Oakbrook Terrace 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks | July 4 at 12:00pm – 10:00pm.
- Independence Day Parade in Downers Grove | July 4 at 1:00pm.
- Bolingbrook’s 4th of July Festivities and Fireworks | July 4 at 3:00pm – 9:00pm.
- Downers Grove and Woodridge Fireworks | July 4 at 9:30pm.
- Westmont’s Independence Day Celebration | July 4 at 4:00pm.
- Lombard Fireworks | July 4 – Fireworks will begin when the sky is dark.
- Barrington’s 4th of July Fireworks and Festivities | July 2 at 9:30pm – 10:00pm.
- Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert | July 4 at 7:00pm.