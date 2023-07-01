4th of July 2023: Five movies to stream on Netflix right now

Netflix is one of the platforms that has a complete catalog, which includes many series and movies ideal for the occasion. Christmas and the 4th of July are two themes that abound in the platform’s titles.

Two of the most popular are The Harder They Fall, which had its major debut during 2021, and Da 5 Bloods, which arrived a year earlier. Both stories are thought-provoking for viewers, especially on such an important date.

In addition to playing some movie classics, also available for free online viewing is the annual event held by one of New York’s best known restaurants, called Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023.

Top 5 of the best Netflix movies to watch on the 4th of July

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky Balboa proudly holds the world heavyweight boxing championship, but a new challenger has stepped forward: Drago, a six-foot-four, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union.

A League of Their Own (1992)

As America’s stock of athletic young men is depleted during World War II, a professional all-female baseball league springs up in the Midwest, funded by publicity-hungry candy maker Walter Harvey.

Competitive sisters Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller spar with each other, scout Ernie Capadino and grumpy has-been coach Jimmy Dugan on their way to fame.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

After four high school friends are involved in a hit-and-run road accident, they dispose of the body and vow to keep the incident a secret. A year later, they each start receiving anonymous letters bearing the warning “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

As U.S. troops storm the beaches of Normandy, three brothers lie dead on the battlefield, with a fourth trapped behind enemy lines. Ranger captain John Miller and seven men are tasked with penetrating German-held territory and bringing the boy home.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

The biography of Ron Kovic. Paralyzed in the Vietnam war, he becomes an anti-war and pro-human rights political activist after feeling betrayed by the country he fought for.