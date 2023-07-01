4th of July 2023: These are the top five movies you can watch for free online

The countdown to the 4th of July has already begun and it is time to prepare for the various celebrations that will take place on Tuesday. It is not only one of the most popular festivities, but also one of the most anticipated of the year.

The streets will be painted white, blue and red as citizens share a great time with family and friends. One of the most recurring activities is Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks 2023, which will take place starting at 8pm ET.

In case you want to stay at home and not attend any of the special events of the date. They can also be transmitted via streaming. Another option is to make a good marathon of themed movies.

Top 5 movies to watch free online on July 4th

Gangs of New York (2002) – Available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

In 1863, Amsterdam Vallon returns to the Five Points of America to seek vengeance against the psychotic gangland kingpin, Bill the Butcher, who murdered his father years earlier.

With an eager pickpocket by his side and a whole new army, Vallon fights his way to seek vengeance on the Butcher and restore peace in the area.

First Man (2018) – Available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

1776 (1972) – Available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

The film focuses on the representatives of the Thirteen original colonies who participated in the Second Continental Congress.

1776 depicts the three months of deliberation (and, oftentimes, acrimonious debate) that led up to the signing of one of the most important documents in the History of the United States, the Declaration of Independence.

Selma (2014) –Available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Selma, as in Alabama, the place where segregation in the South was at its worst, leading to a march that ended in violence, forcing a famous statement by President Lyndon B. Johnson that ultimately led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act.

Dances with Wolves (1990) – Available on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Wounded Civil War soldier, John Dunbar tries to commit suicide—and becomes a hero instead. As a reward, he’s assigned to his dream post, a remote junction on the Western frontier, and soon makes unlikely friends with the local Sioux tribe.