Happy 4th of July! What better plan than to finish celebrating Independence Day with a glass of wine and a good movie classic. Here is a list of movies you can watch on this special date.

It's almost the 4th of July, which means it's time to take a break and celebrate. Whether it's having a barbecue with your family, enjoying the fireworks with your friends, watching the parades or just staying home and watching a good American classic.

Nowadays, thanks to the large number of platforms available, it is no longer necessary to leave your home to enjoy a movie. Peacock is one of the best options. The streaming service provides access to up to 15,000 hours of content. Yes, that's a lot. It includes original shows, hit movies and classic TV series.

Despite all the new releases there are to watch these days, like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy and Only Murders in the Building, it's always good to go back to the early days and movie classics. If you still haven't decided what movie marathon to do, here is a list of the best productions to celebrate this patriotic day and where to watch them.

Best movies to celebrate the 4th of July

Forrest Gump

Slow-witted Forrest Gump has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother, he leads anything but a restricted life. Whether dominating on the gridiron as a college football star, fighting in Vietnam or captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest inspires people with his childlike optimism. But one person Forrest cares about most may be the most difficult to save, his childhood love, the sweet but troubled Jenny.

Released in 1994, Forrest Gump has marked a before and after in the industry and in the careers of its stars. Tom Hanks has been critically acclaimed on multiple occasions for his role as Forrest. That same year, Hanks won an Oscar for Best Actor. The film went on to win multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, among others.

Available on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Saving Private Ryan

Captain John Miller takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. Surrounded by the brutal realties of war, while searching for Ryan, each man embarks upon a personal journey and discovers their own strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honor, decency and courage.

Another Tom Hanks classic that would arrive in 1998. It would earn him another Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but this time he did not win. The film was received very positively by critics, with many praising its realistic fight scenes and the performance of the actors.

Available on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

The Patriot

A widowed farmer, with a brave but brutal military past, decides not to join up when the British arrive in 1776. However, when his son enlists and is later captured by the enemy, the former soldier must abandon his new-found pacifist principles in order to rescue his oldest child, and forms a regiment of Carolina patriots, whose guerrilla tactics prove pivotal to the US war effort.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 62% approval rating, an average rating all things considered. It is undoubtedly one of the best classics to enjoy the patriotic spirit of the 4th of July. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Independence Day

In the epic adventure film, strange phenomena surface around the globe. The skies ignite. Terror races through the world's major cities. As these extraordinary events unfold, it becomes increasingly clear that a force of incredible magnitude has arrived. Its mission: total annihilation over the Fourth of July weekend. The last hope to stop the destruction is an unlikely group of people united by fate and unimaginable circumstances.

This catastrophe, science fiction and action movie about an alien invasion of planet Earth on July 2, came to the big screen in 1996, with great actors in its cast. Jeff Goldblum, Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Margaret Colin and Vivica A. Fox are some of the actors who give life to the classic characters of the story.

Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Right Stuff

This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing on the lives of the Mercury astronauts, including John Glenn and Alan Shepard, the film recounts the dangers and frustrations experienced by those involved with NASA's earliest achievements. It also depicts their family lives and the personal crises they endured during an era of great political turmoil and technological innovation.

Released in 1983, it won several Oscars the following year. It won awards for best effects, best editing, best music and best sound. Available on HBO Max.

Rocky IV

After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian. However, during an exhibition match, Rocky's friend Apollo Creed is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago. Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match.

It is undoubtedly one of the most classic and well-known films in the movie industry. In 1985, Sylvester Stallone steps into the shoes of the great Rocky Balboa to once again enter the ring. Available on FuboTv and Amazon Prime Video.

Captain America: The First Avenger

It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers wants to do his part and join America's armed forces, but the military rejects him because of his small stature. Finally, Steve gets his chance when he is accepted into an experimental program that turns him into a supersoldier called Captain America. Joining forces with Bucky Barnes and Peggy Carter, Captain America leads the fight against the Nazi-backed HYDRA organization.

In 2011 came the beginnings of the first avenger, Captain America, which would open the doors of the Marvel universe as we know it today. Chris Evans gives life to Steve Rogers, the main character. The film was such a success that it grossed 176.7 million in North America and 193.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of 370.6 million.

Available on Disney +.

Top Gun

The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick is sent to the school, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman. But Maverick isn't only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he's also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood.

In 2015, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant". This year saw the release of its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which was released 36 years later. The first Top Gun is available on Paramount Plus.

Hamilton

The story revolves around the founding fathers of the United States, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and the experiences lived by Alexander Hamilton throughout his life, in which he rubbed shoulders with historical figures such as Aaron Burr and John Laurens. Through this hip hop musical, we can see how Hamilton was an orphan in the Caribbean, an immigrant in New York who managed to make a place for himself in George Washington's personal army, be chosen by the president as Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, and become one of the fathers of American economic policy.

The great musical arrived on July 3, 2020 on the Disney + platform.