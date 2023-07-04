The 4th of July countdown is finally over and if you still haven’t decided how to celebrate Independence Day, a good theme movie marathon is the quickest and safest solution. Bruce Willis stars in one of the best for the occasion.

A Good Day to Die Hard was released during 2013 and is the fifth installment of the iconic action franchise. Five orchestral musicians were involved in the soundtrack, which was conducted by Pete Anthony.

This time the story follows John McClane, who travels to Russia to help his seemingly wayward son, Jack, only to discover that Jack is a CIA agent working undercover, causing father and son to team up against the forces of crime.

A Good Day to Die Hard belongs to one of the most recognized franchises in the industry, which has been starring Bruce Willis, who until recently continued to carry out successful films. The movie is available to watch free online at Fubo, which is offering a one-week trial in the United States.

Sebastian Koch, Cole Hauser, Yulia Snigir, Jai Courtney, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Radivoje Bukvic, Amaury Nolasco, Sergey Kolesnikov, Roman Luknár, Melissa Tang, Catherine Kresge, Megalyn Echikunwoke and April Grace are among the stars of the cast.