Outlander recently premiered its seventh and final season on Netflix. The arrival of a new spin-off, titled Blood of my Blood, has already been confirmed, but it has not yet been scheduled for release on the platform’s catalog.

It is estimated to arrive sometime in 2025. The story will focus on the relationship between Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. So the actors will be back to play the iconic characters.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe gained great popularity after giving life to Claire and Jamie. The series won several accolades since its premiere in April 2014. Here, check out the books you might like if you are a fan of the story…

5 books in the best Outlander style

A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude Deveraux

Almost immediately, an armor-clad swashbuckler materializes–Nicholas himself, reincarnated in the 20th century to clear his reputation, having been unjustly convicted of treason. Intrigued by his plight, Dougless agrees to help Nicholas learn his accuser’s identity and restore his good name.

Rebellion by Nora Roberts

Set in 1745, Rebellion tells the story of Serena MacGregor, whose hatred of all things English extends to her brother’s friend Brigham Langston. He’ll prove himself worthy of the MacGregor’s respect, but piercing Serena’s pride will take all the passion he can muster.

The Bronze Horseman by Paullina Simons

A story of forbidden love set in World War II Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) during the infamous and deadly Leningrad blockade. The day that war is declared in Russia, 17-year-old Tatiana fatefully meets secretive Alexander, a soldier in the Red Army.

Devil in Winter by Lisa Kleypas

Desperate to escape her scheming relatives, Evangeline Jenner has sought the help of the most infamous scoundrel in London. A marriage of convenience is the only solution. No one would have ever paired the shy, stammering wallflower with the sinfully handsome viscount.

At The Water’s Edge by Sara Gruen

A love story about a privileged young woman’s awakening as she experiences the devastation of World War II in a tiny village in the Scottish Highlands.