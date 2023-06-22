5 medical documentaries to watch on Netflix if you like 'Take Care of Maya'

Netflix released a few weeks ago one of the most watched medical documentaries on the platform: Take Care of Maya. The film directed by Henry Roosevelt quickly managed to position itself among the first most played titles.

The story nearly dethroned Extraction with Chris Hemsworth and follows the nightmare experienced by Jack and Beata Kowalski after they are wrongfully accused of child abuse after their 10-year-old daughter Maya goes to the ER.

There are several types of medical documentaries in the catalog. The predominant ones usually talk about mental or physical health, with topics such as depression and obesity. Here, check out the top 5 related to real medical events.

Top 5 Medical Documentaries to Watch on Netflix Right Now

The C Word (2018)

Cancer: Few words are more feared. But in her sharply researched, deftly humorous message of hope, survivor Meghan O’Hara changes the way we think about this terrifying disease, showing that it’s time to stop being afraid of cancer and time to make cancer afraid of us.

Following her diagnosis, O’Hara met neurologist Dr. David Servan-Schreiber, who was diagnosed with brain cancer while doing cancer research. Together they explore daily Western behaviors that are linked to 70% of cancer deaths: smoking, processed foods, stress, contaminants, and lack of exercise.

Narrated and executive produced by Morgan Freeman, “The C Word” is an unflinching look at our complacency with cancer culture, the vibrant cast of characters who are changing the game, and the tools we already have to beat the dreaded scourge of our time.

The Bleeding Edge (2018)

Each year in the United States, unparalleled innovations in medical diagnostics, treatment, and technology hit the market. But when the same devices designed to save patients end up harming them, who is accountable?

Lenox Hill (2020)

From birth to brain surgery: This docuseries provides an intimate look at the lifesaving work of four doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in NYC.

Extremis (2016)

A purely observational non-fiction film that takes viewers into the ethically murky world of end-of-life decision making in a public hospital.

Icarus (2017)

While investigating the furtive world of illegal doping in sports, director Bryan Fogel connects with renegade Russian scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov—a pillar of his country’s “anti-doping” program. Over dozens of Skype calls, urine samples, and badly administered hormone injections, Fogel and Rodchenkov grow closer despite shocking allegations that place Rodchenkov at the center of Russia’s state-sponsored Olympic doping program.