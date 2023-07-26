Netflix has a wide catalog of hits but this week it was a sci-fi comedy in particular that has entered the top 10 worldwide and topped the list in the United States, consolidating its position as the most watched of all.

The movie starred Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris and John Boyega. The 55-year-old actor was seen for the first time since his accident a few days ago, after the great premiere of his last production with the streaming platform.

As time went by, several titles of this style were added to the service and many of them were also in series format. Here, check which are the most acclaimed, interesting and that once were the most played…

Top 5 sci-fi comedy titles on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy (2019) – TV Show

A dysfunctional family of superheroes comes together to solve the mystery of their father’s death, the threat of the apocalypse and more.

Space Force (2020) – TV Show

A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency — Space Force — ready for lift-off.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023) – Movie

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy lurking directly beneath their neighborhood.

Space Sweepers (2021) – Movie

When the crew of a space junk collector ship called The Victory discovers a humanoid robot named Dorothy that’s known to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get involved in a risky business deal which puts their lives at stake.

Vivarium (2019) – Movie

A young woman and her fiancé are in search of the perfect starter home. After following a mysterious real estate agent to a new housing development, the couple finds themselves trapped in a maze of identical houses and forced to raise an otherworldly child.