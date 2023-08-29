The Summer I Turned Pretty has reached the end of its second season and a third season has already been confirmed. But to make the wait more bearable, there are multiple options similar to the popular Prime Video series available.

The young love story follows a love triangle involving a girl and two brothers. Belly is the one who learns about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that perfect summer, all while facing the adversities that arise along the way.

The series is created by Jenny Han and is starring some talented up-and-coming actors. It marks Lola Tung‘s first credited appearance and she is accompanied by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

5 young adult romance series to watch right now

Boys Over Flowers (2009) – Available on Netflix and Prime Video.

Unassuming high school girl Jan-di stands up to — and eventually falls for — a spoiled rich kid who belongs to the school’s most powerful clique.

Red Oaks (2014) – Available on Prime Video.

A coming-of-age comedy set in the “go-go” 80s that is equal parts hijinks and heartfelt about a college student enjoying a last hurrah before summer comes to an end—and the future begins.

Summertime (2020) – Available on Netflix.

A modern love story set during the summer on Italy’s Adriatic Coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds. For both, these holidays will be an unforgettable journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

Normal People (2020) – Available on Hulu.

Marianne and Connell weave in and out of each other’s lives in this exploration of sex, power and the desire to love and be loved.

A Perfect Story (2023) – Available on Netflix.

When Margot flees her own wedding, she is left feeling adrift. Little does she know, it is David and his delightful chaos who can help her find her way.