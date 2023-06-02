5 series to watch if you liked Netlfix's 'The Night Agent'

The Night Agent has been one of the latest series to cause a great sensation among Netflix users. Although it premiered at the beginning of the year, it continues to cause a sensation and remains in the top 10 of the most watched on the platform.

The story follows an FBI agent who is in charge of a hotline and when he answers a call, he does not know that he will end up in the middle of a plot related to a mole in the White House.

Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan, it has been renewed for a second season, which will arrive in 2024. In the meantime, here are some productions of this style that you should watch until the arrival of the new episodes.

5 series you will like if you watched The Night Agent

Bodyguard – Available on Netflix.

Cast: Richard Madden, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Ash Tandon, Pippa Haywood, Gina McKee, Stuart Bowman, Richard Riddell and more.

Plot: A contemporary thriller about royalty and the special protection department of the London police service.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Cast: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, John Hoogenakker, Abbie Cornish, Kevin Kent, Nina Hoss, Noomi Rapace, Ali Suliman and more.

Plot: Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, becomes involved in a dangerous mission when he uncovers a pattern of terrorist communications that will put him at the center of a dangerous tactic.

Homeland – Available on Showtime and Hulu.

Cast: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Rupert Friend, Damian Lewis, F. Murray Abraham, Maury Sterling, Morena Baccarin, Jackson Pace and more.

Plot: A bipolar CIA agent becomes convinced that al-Qaeda has turned a prisoner of war and plans to carry out a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

Designated Survivor – Available on Netflix.

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, LaMonica Garrett, Jake Epstein, Natascha McElhone, Mckenna Grace, Tanner Buchanan and more.

Plot: A low-level cabinet member becomes president of the United States after a catastrophic attack kills everyone above him in the line of succession.

Lupin – Available on Netflix.

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Hervé Pierre, Soufiane Guerrab, Etan Simon, Shirine Boutella, Vincent Londez and more.

Plot: A contemporary version of the French classic about Arsène Lipin, white-collar thief and master of disguise.