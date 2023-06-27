5 series to watch on Netflix if you like 'From'

Science fiction series have earned a part of the viewers’ affection worldwide, and one of its current representatives is From, a series that can currently be exclusively watched on Fubo (7-day free trial) and Prime Video in the United States.

Harold Perrineau, known for his work on The Good Doctor and The Matrix Reloaded, stars in the show. He brings Boyd Stevens to life for 20 episodes so far. The series launched its second season in April of this year.

This story created by John Griffin follows the residents of a small town who are seeking a way out when unknown forces prevent them from leaving. In case you want to see more of this style, you have interesting options on Netflix.

Top 5 From style series you can watch on Netflix

The OA (2016)

Cast: Brit Marling, Scott Wilson, Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, Alice Krige, Patrick Gibson and more.

Plot: Prairie Johnson, blind as a child, comes home to the community she grew up in with her sight restored. Some hail her a miracle, others a dangerous mystery, but Prairie won’t talk with the FBI or her parents about the seven years she went missing.

Between (2015)

Cast: Jenette McCurdy, Jesse Carere, Kyle Mac, Shailyn Pierre-Dixon, Justin Kelly, Brooke Palsson and more.

Plot: Between is the story of a town under siege from a mysterious disease that has wiped out everybody except those 21 years old and under. The series explores the power vacuum that results when a government has quarantined a 10-mile diameter area and left the inhabitants to fend for themselves.

Grand Army (2020)

Cast:Odessa A’zion, Amalia Yoo, David Iacono, Brian Altemus, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean and more.

Plot: Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on a chaotic world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

The Society (2019)

Cast: Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Olivia DeJonge, Toby Wallace, Kristine Froseth, Gideon Adlon and more.

Plot: When everyone else mysteriously vanishes from their wealthy town, the teen residents of West Ham must forge their own society to survive.

Stranger Things (2016)

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and more.

Plot: When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.