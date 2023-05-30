One of the most acclaimed productions on the Netflix streaming service recently has been Bridgerton, the adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novels. Queen Charlotte, the spin-off of the original series, was a success and became the most watched worldwide for several weeks.

The show, which presents love stories from a feminist perspective during the Regency Period in the United Kingdom, has transcended the boundaries of the platform, leading subscribers from other services to seek similar productions.

Not knowing when season three of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series will premiere or if Charlotte and George‘s story has been renewed for a second season, many fans and readers are looking for new options while they wait. Here, check out some of what’s available on Amazon Prime Video…

Which series to watch on Prime Video if you liked Bridgerton

Outlander

This historical romance series follows the story of Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who mysteriously travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she becomes involved with the dashing Jamie Fraser.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Set in the 1950s, this comedic series follows the journey of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife turned stand-up comedian who navigates the male-dominated comedy scene while dealing with personal and family issues.

Downton Abbey

Set in the early 20th century, this period drama depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the fictional estate of Downton Abbey, showcasing the dynamics between the classes and the challenges they face.

The Great

A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia following the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great and her explosive relationship with husband Peter, the emperor of Russia.

Victoria

This historical drama chronicles the early reign of Queen Victoria, from her ascension to the throne at the age of 18 to her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert, as she navigates political intrigues and personal challenges.