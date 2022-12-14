Sam Raimi is back on the big screen and this time he brings with him an Adam Driver like never seen before, in a survival horror experience set on a planet inhabited by dinosaurs. Here, check out all about 65.

Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) will return to bring an Adam Driver in survival mode and against dinosaurs in the brutal new horror film, titled 65. The director joined forces with writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) for this new production, which promises to bring a pretty raw and bloody story, set in a post-apocalyptic world.

On the other hand, the director will also be in charge of co-producing the film with Deborah Liebling, Zainab Azizi, along with Scott Beck and Byan Woods, authors of the slasher Haunt. Columbia Pictures and Sony are in charge of production studies and have already shared a small preview of what's to come next year.

This time, Driver will have the task of surviving a planet inhabited by dinosaurs and exterminating them through the use of futuristic video game weapons. It undoubtedly promises to be one of the sci-fi gems of 2023 and to have a good box office gross.

What is '65' about?

The official synopsis reads "After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers that he is actually stranded on Earth... 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance for rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way through the unknown territory plagued with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic struggle for survival".

Who is the cast of '65'?

So far only three major figures have been confirmed. The cast will be led by Adam Driver (House of Gucci and Star Wars), who will play Mills. He is joined by Ariana Greenblatt, known for her work in Avengers: Infinity War, and Chloe Coleman, known for Avatar: The Way of Water and Big Little Lies.

When does '65' premiere?

Columbia Pictures and Sony have already scheduled a release date for Driver and Raimi's next film. It will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on March 10, just three months from now. It is not yet known if at some point, after leaving theaters, it will be released on a streaming platform. So we will have to be attentive...