The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are just around the corner and all the artists and those who will be attending are gearing up for what will be one of the most important galas in the industry. There are only two days left to wait. Here we tell you what time the telecast will start.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are hours away from being broadcast live. The stars have already begun preparations to dazzle the audience and their peers on the red carpet in what will be one of the most important nights in television. For those unable to watch on cable, Peacock will provide great coverage of the event.

Succession, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso are some of the most important nominated shows. The ceremony follows the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place on September 3 and 4, where we saw multiple big names take home awards.

This year's awards will honor the best in television from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022. While the awards will be held in Los Angeles, the event will be broadcast live to viewers around the world. NBC will be responsible for broadcasting from the red carpet to the end of the evening.

Emmys 2022: At what time does the ceremony start?

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 starting at 8 PM ET. Theoretically, it will last three hours, as it will be broadcast from the red carpet preview to the end of the awards.

Remember that in case you are unable to watch the NBC broadcast, Peacock will show the awards throughout the evening. The streaming service offers different plans according to the user's needs and the price starts from $4.99 to $9.99.

This year the competition will be quite complicated, as there are programs nominated in 10 or more categories. In which we can find Succession with 25, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso with 20, Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17, Euphoria with 16, Ozark and Stranger Things with 13 nominations.

There will be several iconic presenters (and nominees), including Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Vanessa Bayer, Natalie Zea, Christopher Meloni, Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Lee Jung-jae, Molly Shannon, Will Arnett, Jean Smart and more.

Who will emerge as the most awarded? We don't know. We can only wait and enjoy the ceremony and the looks with them. In the meantime, you can check out who the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 honorees were here.