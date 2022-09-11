It’s almost time to celebrate the best of TV in the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be held on Monday, Sept. 12. Here, check out who is hosting and which stars are presenting in the ceremony.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday (Sept. 12) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the best of TV in the past year. You can watch the ceremony on NBC at 8 PM (ET), while you can stream it on Peacock live.

This year there are many fan-favorite shows such as Succession, Euphoria, Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Abbot Elementary and more. Before the start of the ceremony, the biggest celebrities will walk on the red carpet, which you can also stream on Youtube.

Last year’s ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, in the first in-live ceremony after the 2020’s show had to be virtual. Here, check out which actors and stars will be presenting at the show, and who is hosting this year.

Emmys 2022: Who is hosting this year’s ceremony?

This year’s host for the Primetime Emmy Awards is Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly.

Emmys 2022: Who is presenting at the ceremony?

Of course, the awards will invite some of the biggest stars of TV. Also, many nominees will also serve as presenters. Some of the most notable names are: RuPaul Charles, Selena Gomez, Mindy kaling, Jeremy Allen White, Steve Martin, Martin Short or Taron Egerton. See the full list of announced presenters below:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven)

RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The Sex Lives of College Girls)

Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Lizzo (Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls) – Outstanding Competition Program

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.)

B.J. Novak (The Premise)

Chris O’Donnell (NCIS: Los Angeles)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Shonda Rhimes (Inventing Anna) – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) – Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Comedy Series

Sofía Vergara (America’s Got Talent)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Will Arnett (“Murderville”)

Angela Bassett (“9-1-1”; “American Horror Story”)

Vanessa Bayer (“I Love That for You”)

Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”)

Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”; “Westworld”)

Taye Diggs (“All American”; “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Jimmy Kimmel (“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”)

Diego Luna (“Andor”; “Narcos: Mexico”)

Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Organized Crime”)

Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Amy Poehler (“Lucy and Desi”; “Making It”)

Molly Shannon (“I Love That for You”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Kerry Washington (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’”)

Natalie Zea (“La Brea”; “Justified”)