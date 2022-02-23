Tom Brady is making his first big move after retiring from professional football and it’s taking him to Hollywood. The former quarterback will star and produce a new road-trip comedy movie called 80 for Brady. Here, check out what we know so far.

When Tom Brady launched his own production company, 199 Productions, we must have seen it coming. After retiring from football early this month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will act and produce a comedy alongside icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Brady, 44, isn’t precisely a stranger when it comes to appearing on the big screen. He has been featured as a guest star on several TV shows, such as Entourage. He actually made cameos in the Entourage movie and Ted 2, alongside Mark Whalberg. He also hosted SNL in 2005 and voiced himself for The Simpsons and Family Guy.

However, this time Brady isn’t just going to make a cameo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first outlet to break the news, he has been involved in the project since the early stages, developing it with producer Donna Gigliotti. Here, check out what you need to know about this film.

What we know about Tom Brady new movie with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

What is ‘80 for Brady’ about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is inspired by a true story and will follow four best friends and New England Patriots fans who will take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady play. The script was written by Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino.

Who is in the cast of ‘80 for Brady’?

Brady will act in the film. As we’ve said before, icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who recently worked together in the sitcom Grace and Frankie will also be part of the cast. Alongside them, Hollywood icon Rita Moreno, known for her role in many classics such as West Side Story (1961), will also be acting. And last but not least, Oscar winner Sally Field will complete the cast.

Who is directing the film?

The film will be directed by Kyle Marvin. He has recently appeared as an actor in the upcoming Apple limited series WeCrashed. He also co-wrote and starred in indie movie The Climb. For this project, he is also an executive producer with Covino.

When can we expect the release?

Production is due to begin this spring, so it could take around two years. The project is being made by Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content.