Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star in the comedy ‘80 for Brady,’ in which they portray a group of friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to watch his favorite player Tom Brady. Here, check out when the movie is coming to streaming.

'80 for Brady' streaming: When and where it will be available to watch online?

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field star in the comedy ‘80 for Brady,’ as a group of friends and fans of the New England Patriots that take a trip to the Super Bowl to see their favorite player, Tom Brady. Here’s when this film will be available to watch online.

Directed and co-written by Kyle Marvin, the movie debuted in theaters on Friday, Feb. 3rd and it has already grossed $12,5 million during its first weekend. While it has received mixed reviews from the critics, audiences have enjoyed it, giving it a A– on CinemaScore.

Brady, who is also producing, appears in the film, as well as his former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. However, Fonda and company are the real stars of the show, receiving good reviews for their performance.

When is 80 for Brady coming to streaming?

‘80 for Brady’ is, for now, only available to watch in cinemas. However, the film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, which means that it is very probable that it will end on Paramount+ soon.

As far as when, the answer is more complicated. The standard for the studios to release the films on streaming has been 45 days after the theatrical release. However, it could also depend on the box office grossings.

For example, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the highest-grossing film of 2022, came to the platform six months after its release. Meanwhile, horror film ‘Smile’ came to the streaming service only two months after the theatrical release.

*This article will be updated.