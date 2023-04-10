It’s almost time for a new season of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise,’ in which new couples and some familiar faces from the franchise will try to mantain their relationships. Here, check out when and how to watch it.

'90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise' 2023 premiere: When and how to watch or stream the new season

It’s almost time for a new season of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise,’ in which new couples who found love in the Caribbean will try to make their new relationships work out despite the miles and drama between them.

While there are new faces, there is also one familiar contestant: Pedro Jimeno’s mother Lidia is coupled up with a man named Scott, as well as Season 2 star De Juan VaLentine, who is finally returning to Colombia after proposing to boyfriend Carlos Jiménez.

Apart from them, the other couples include: Jessica and Juan, Jordan and Everton, April and Valentin, and Matt and Ana. "There's something about a guy on an island because he can offer just such a more beautiful life," Jordan says in the teaser. If you don’t want to miss the new season, check out when and how to watch the premiere.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ 2023: Premiere and how to watch

Season 3 of ‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ premieres on TLC and Discovery+ on Sunday, April 17 at 8 P.M. ET/PT. However, you can also live stream it on Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

Part of the storyline of the season will follow VaLentine and Carlos, who are ready to say “I do,” but per the TLC’s press release, “a past romance threatens their union.” Meanwhile, Lidia hopes to “bring (Scott) to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.”

Other storylines will follow Jessica, who is pregnant, and her partner Juan are starting a new life but there are infidelity rumors; as well as the relationship between Jordan, a nudist, and her partner Everton, successful doctor April and her “much younger” partner Valentin, and Matt and Ana, who met in an online chat group.