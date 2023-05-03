Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric in the new version of The Little Mermaid, is set for another romantic drama. Here, check out all about his upcoming period film: A Beautiful Imperfection.

Jonah Hauer-King will not only be the new prince in the live-action The Little Mermaid, but he has now joined A Beautiful Imperfection, a romantic drama that is set to rock screens. Michiel van Erp will direct the story, which is based on the novel In Lucia's Eyes by Arthur Japin.

The film had a budget of $5.5 million euros and started shooting in May last year in the Netherlands and Italy, so it is now ready to see the light of day. Global Screen will have the first promo to show as a pre-sale at the Cannes Market.

Maarten Swart has been chosen as the producer and already has major titles in its repertoire, such as Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, which has won major awards. Among them several Oscars in the 2018 edition.

What is A Beautiful Imperfection about?

IMDb was one of the few media that have shared a short description of the upcoming film and it indicates that the plot will follow "the passionate story of the life and love of Lucia, a renowned veiled courtesan who is the exception to the rule". She is disfigured by smallpox and flees Italy for Amsterdam, where she meets the womanizer Giacomo Casanova.

Who is the cast of A Beautiful Imperfection?

Jonah Hauer-King will play Giacomo Casanova, while Dar Zuzovsky will play Galathée. Both actors will be the protagonists of the romance but they will not be alone, as over the weeks it has been confirmed who joined the cast.

British actor Aneurin Barnard will play Casanova's brother. Few roles have been revealed so far and among them are Niccolò Besio as Marco, Angela Sant'Albano as Adriana De Montereale, Melanie Neu as Maria and Joanna Dolan as a Socialite.

On the other hand, here you can check which other actors are part of the cast but it is not yet known under which role:

Ruth Becquart

Maarten Heijmans

Sam Hazeldine

Josh Goulding

Gaia Bermani Amaral

Riccardo Gamba

When will A Beautiful Imperfection be released?

It has not yet been revealed when it will be released or if it will be directly available on a streaming platform. The film is currently in post-production, so it is likely that the exact date will be known in a couple of weeks.