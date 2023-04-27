Bob Dylan will have his own biopic and it will fulfill the dream of many of his fans who have been asking for a specific actor to star in it. Here, check out all about A Complete Unknown.

Bob Dylan, one of the music industry's biggest stars, will have his own biopic and two of Hollywood's most versatile actors will star in it. A Complete Unknown will be directed by James Mangold (Logan and The Call of the Wild).

THR reported that the script will be a creation of Jay Cocks and the director himself. These have confirmed that the story will focus on one of the most revelatory moments for the artist, who "made his mark during the civil rights and counterculture upheaval of the 1960s".

The drama will be made by Searchlight Pictures and will be shot in the Big Apple, where the Like a Rolling Stone singer has spent most of his life. Here, check out everything we know about the upcoming movie...

Who are the cast of A Complete Unknown?

Timothée Chalamet is set to play the iconic star. Many fans asked for the 27-year-old actor to star in the biopic and the creators listened to their prayers. A Complete Unknown promises to be one of the many hits in the celebrity's repertoire.

There's still no word yet on who will headline the cast, but one of the latest additions is Monica Barbaro. The Top Gun actress will play Joan Baez, folk singer and activist.

What is A Complete Unknown about?

The plot will be set at the Newport Folk Festival that took place in 1965. It will tell the story of a young Bob Dylan, who shook up the folk music scene like few others and became a rock martyr. Thanks to his talent and his electric guitar, he managed to consolidate a large fan base and make some of the best records in history.

When will A Complete Unknown be released?

It is not yet known when A Complete Unknown will be released, but it is estimated to be between mid-2024 and early 2025. Once the date is revealed, we will have to wait for the premiere month to know if it will make its big debut on a streaming platform after spending some time in theaters.