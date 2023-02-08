ACOTAR will have its own TV adaptation and it is already a fact. Sarah J. Maas announced that she is working with Hulu to bring the series to life. Here, check out all about the project.

It's official! The saga of A Court of Thorns and Roses is going to have a series and it will be developed by Hulu, which means that it will premiere via streaming. Sarah J. Maas is one of the bestselling authors and currently her fictional world already has several parallel stories, such as Throne of Glass and Crescent City.

It's time for the world to have a real Feyra, Tamlin and Rhysand. The casting call for the series is expected to begin soon and we will see which actors will take the most important roles in the adaptation of the first book of the series, which already has five volumes in total. It was the author herself who announced the big news on her social networks at the end of 2022.

It is not the first time that a production company is interested in the rights to the popular fantasy saga, but in 2018 it was Constantin Film (Responsible for the Shadowhunters movie) who wanted to carry out the first adaptation. However, this did not come to fruition and the project came to nothing. Until now...

What will the ACOTAR series be about?

The series will adapt the first book in the saga, titled A Court of Thorns and Roses. The story stars Feyre Archeron, a human who is taken to Prythian after hunting a wolf in the forest. Although she is only 19 years old and seeks to survive the hunger caused by poverty, a beast demands punishment for what happened.

There she is taken by Tamlin, her captor, who is an immortal faerie. They both go home and there Feyre learns that she is not unimportant, but that she is the Great Lord of the city and that everything she had previously learned about the danger of that world is a big lie. However, one event brings everything crashing down on their heads and they have to find a way to survive... together.

When will the ACOTAR series be released?

There is no word yet on the exact date when the episodes will arrive on Hulu, nor how many episodes we are talking about. Maas announced that Ron Moore, Outlander showrunner, has joined the project and is developing the pilot script with her.

The author shared the great news on her social networks, where she posted "So, it’s official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a tv show for Hulu! I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!".

What is the order of the ACOTAR saga?