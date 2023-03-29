A Court of Thorns and Roses will have its own adaptation and it will be from Hulu. However, it looks like the production is having some problems with Sarah J. Maas. Here, check out what's going on.

Hulu will produce the major adaptation of one of the best-selling novels of recent years: the saga of A Court of Thorns and Roses. Sarah J. Maas is not only part of the production team, but she is also the one working side by side with Ronald D. Moore (Outlander). It is not yet known when it will reach the screen, but it is estimated that if all goes well it will be next year.

However, this may not come true. The gossip site Deux Moi published on February 23 a video on the Tik Tok platform where several voices can be heard talking about a possible drama between the author and the production team, especially with those in charge of writing the script. They state that the first four episodes are ready but filming will not begin until late 2023 or early 2024.

This means that no casting has been done yet. Many rumors have begun to circulate on social media about which actors will play the main characters, Feyre and Rhysand. One of the options that gained the most traction was Jacob Elordi, who we saw as Nate Jacobs in the Emmy-nominated series Euphoria.

Sarah J. Maas would not agree with the Hulu writers' script

Deux Moi was in charge of giving the latest updates on the show and where it is at the moment. The people in charge of the podcast assured that the author is not happy with the result of the script that has been prepared for the series, even though the first four episodes already have their narrative done.

Although they confirmed that no one has come out to confirm this, so it is still just a rumor, they also said that Maas "is being a nightmare and not allowing the writers to write. [She] refuses to let them turn in drafts of scripts, it's bad".

Distractify was the one who gathered the information and published that the gossip site has talked about the author being quite demanding with the Hulu production team.

There you can also hear them talking about Sarah's situation, saying "When you've written a whole book, you kind of want to run the TV show version. But, if you've never run a TV show before ... you go from being a solitary writer and then all of a sudden you're working in a room with 10 outspoken".