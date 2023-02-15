Sarah J. Maas continues to build her franchise empire and it's time for ACOTAR to follow suit. The saga so far ended in A Court of Silver Flames but the author announced the arrival of new books. Here, check when they will be released to the public.

The saga of A Court of Thorns and Roses has been an absolute success in multiple countries and Sarah J. Maas has become famous as one of the most emblematic authors of the generation, side by side with great figures of the publishing world such as J. K. Rowling (Harry Potter) or Stephenie Meyer (Twilight).

A few months ago, not only the news that fans will finally be able to have a Feyre Archeron, Tamlin and Rhysand in flesh and blood was announced, but also the arrival of more books to the saga, which means that we will finally be able to know the continuation of the story and wthat is the life of other important characters, such as Azriel or Elain Archeron.

There is still no scheduled release date for the series but the author has teamed up with Hulu to make it happen and casting has most likely already begun or is about to begin. Ron Moore, showrunner of Outlander, joined the project and is developing the pilot script together with Maas, so the adaptation is expected to be quite faithful to the book.

When will Sarah J. Maas' new books be published?

In mid-February 2022, the author of ACOTAR had announced that she was working on new books for the franchise. This means that the story will definitely not end in A Court of Silver Flames, but still has a long way to go.

During an interview with bookstagrammer Bookishlyhaylee, Maas said "I don't have a specific story planned for them, but I would love to write about them again. My problem is that I love these characters and this world so much; so much that I would write about them until the day I die, if you guys would read them".

The spin-off following Nesta Archeron and Cassian was released on January 26, 2021, so it is likely that he will continue writing the sequel, especially as he is developing other sagas such as Crescent City or Throne of Glass. It is estimated that the new books following A Court of Thorns and Roses will arrive after 2024 or 2025.

What is the order of the ACOTAR saga?