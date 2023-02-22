Sarah J. Maas finally confirmed what all readers have been waiting for. The saga has a crossover with another of her famous stories and it's time to end the speculation. Here, check what other book is connected to ACOTAR.

Sarah J. Maas is not only one of the bestselling authors in the world, but she has also become a titan of science fiction and romance. A Court of Thorns and Roses has generated a solid fan base that has followed her since her release and now has more than 10 books published, of which several stories have crossovers.

We are talking about the author's multiverse, which she developed over the years and which has attracted millions of readers. Currently, her work already has three different fantasy worlds that are connected to each other. Among them are Throne of Glass, with eight books, the ACOTar saga, with five books and Crescent City, with two books.

It has about 1.2 million print copies sold in each of the series and editions, since most of its titles have more than one. This week she revealed in her social networks the new cover of House of Earth and Blood and soon will arrive to all publishers a version of House of Sky and Breath. Here, check which books cross each other...

Which saga does ACOTAR cross with?

During an interview with The Bookseller, Maas finally revealed that the crossover between the Crescent City trilogy and A Court of Thorns and Roses did exist. So the multiverse is real and readers no longer have to speculate after reading the chapters.

The author emphasized that it is not necessary to have read the rest of her series to appreciate the endings. "I want it to be satisfying and compelling for both fans of the A Court of Thorns and Rose series and fans of the Crescent City series. [I want to] make sure the story can stand on its own".

This crossover took quite a while to develop and even years, as that was when Sarah came up with the idea of writing A Court of Silver Flames and Kingdom of Ash, the latest installments in the ACOTAR and Thrones of Glass sagas.

"I had planted seeds in all my series about the possibility of it being a multiverse. The worlds exist, but they are planets and light years apart. I often think about these series for years before I end up writing them. [It means I have] the opportunity to think, 'How at this point can I plant this little detail?'", she said.