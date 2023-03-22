Florence Pugh stars in A Good Person alongside one of cinema's most iconic stars and has also collaborated in creating the soundtrack. Here, check out which songs are featured in the film.

A Good Person is Zach Braff's new film starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. It is the third title in which the director occupies this role and tells a drama that he has written himself, so it has a special touch. He assured that his inspiration is based on the loss of a loved one.

The plot is set in the life of Allison, who seems to have an almost perfect life until her life collapses after a terrible accident. Unable to overcome it, she becomes addicted to opioids but gradually forms a great friendship with her father-in-law, Daniel.

The film will be released in theaters on March 31 of this year, so there are only a few days left to see the incredible performance of the cast. Being distributed by MGM, it is estimated that after 45 days in theaters, it will reach the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

Who created the soundtrack for A Good Person?

Bryce Dessner (The Two Popes and C'mon C'mon) created the original score for Florence Pugh's upcoming film, but the actress has also done her part and said she has composed a song for Braff's project.

During an interview with Vogue's podcast, The Run-Through , the 27-year-old star said "I wrote music for the feature film and that's been an exciting experience that I've been desperate to do for years". So we will soon see her launching a full-fledged music career in the industry.

What songs make up the soundtrack of A Good Person?

Wake Up With the Sun – Odessa (Official trailer)

Time – Angelo De Augustine (Official trailer)

Stardust – Cary Brothers (Official trailer)

Shine (feat. Kennii) – Isaiah Poet

*This article will be updated as the rest of the songs are released...