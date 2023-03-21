Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman star in ‘A Good Person,’ a drama written and directed by Zach Braff. Here’s everything you need to know about the film, including release date and where to watch it online.

'A Good Person' streaming: When and where to watch the new Florence Pugh's new movie

Zach Braff is returning to the chair director with his third feature film titled ‘A Good Person,’ which stars Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh, fresh from Don’t Worry Darling and The Wonder, and Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman.

The drama, written by Braff himself, follows Allison (Pugh), a young woman whose life seems perfect until she is involved in a tragic accident and becomes addicted to opioids. However, she forms an unlikely friendship with her would-be father-in-law Daniel (Freeman).

Apart from Pugh and Freeman, the movie stars Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Celeste O'Connor. Braff has explained that he was inspired by the loss of some of his close ones over the last few years, such as his sister, father and a friend.

Where to watch A Good Person, Zach Braff’s new movie?

The film is already out in some selected theaters in the United States, and it will have a wide release starting March 31. It will be distributed by MGM. While there’s no date for a streaming release, we can presume that it will be out on Prime Video, as MGM is now owned by Amazon.

Talking about why Braff chose to work with Pugh, who was his girlfriend for three years until early 2022, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m just in awe of her talent and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence. What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging and she’s incredible.’”

Meanwhile, Pugh told Jimmy Fallon that “There’s so much ease with reading a script when someone knows how you talk and how far they can push you and what you’re capable of doing, so it was just a joy. So much fun.”

*This article will be updated.