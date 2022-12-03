Tom Hanks has been cast to star in one of December's most anticipated films, A Man Called Otto, which is based on the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. The production is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland) from a script by David Magee (Life of Pi and The Little Mermaid).
One of the curiosities surrounding the project is that the original Swedish film adaptation was twice nominated for Academy Awards and in 2016 was the highest-grossing foreign film in the United States. One of the taglines for the remake is "Fall in love with the grumpiest man in America".
It earned a PG-13 rating due to the mature thematic material it touches on, where suicide attempts and fairly strong language are implied. In February of this year it was announced that Sony Pictures had pre-bought the rights to the project for around $60 million on the European Film Market.
A Man Called Otto: What is it about?
The official synopsis tells that the film portrays the life of Otto, a grumpy man who has given up on life after the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves nearby, he finds his match in the resourceful Marisol, which will lead to a friendship that will change his world.
A Man Called Otto: Who is in the cast?
- Tom Hanks as Otto
- Kailey Hyman as Barb
- Lavel Schley as Young Reuben
- Elle Chapman as Sarah
- Josefine Lindegaard as Julia
- Juanita Jennings as Anita
- Kelly Lamor Wilson as Shari Kenzie
- Christiana Montoya as Luna
- Spenser Granese as Nick
- William Wilmoth as Groundskeeper
- Greg Allan Martin as Lucas
- Peter Lawson Jones as Reuben
- Kirk Kelly as Neighbor
- Mariana Treviño
- Cameron Britton
- Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
- Mike Birbiglia
- Rachel Keller
A Man Called Otto: When does it premiere?
Filming took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from February through May of this year. The new Tom Hanks film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022, before a general release on January 13, 2023 by Sony Pictures Releasing.