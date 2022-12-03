Tom Hanks returns to the big screen to star in the story of a grown man who is about to start living. Titled A Man Called Otto, check out all about the Oscar winner's new film here.

Tom Hanks has been cast to star in one of December's most anticipated films, A Man Called Otto, which is based on the 2012 novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. The production is directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland) from a script by David Magee (Life of Pi and The Little Mermaid).

One of the curiosities surrounding the project is that the original Swedish film adaptation was twice nominated for Academy Awards and in 2016 was the highest-grossing foreign film in the United States. One of the taglines for the remake is "Fall in love with the grumpiest man in America".

It earned a PG-13 rating due to the mature thematic material it touches on, where suicide attempts and fairly strong language are implied. In February of this year it was announced that Sony Pictures had pre-bought the rights to the project for around $60 million on the European Film Market.

A Man Called Otto: What is it about?

The official synopsis tells that the film portrays the life of Otto, a grumpy man who has given up on life after the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves nearby, he finds his match in the resourceful Marisol, which will lead to a friendship that will change his world.

A Man Called Otto: Who is in the cast?

Tom Hanks as Otto

Kailey Hyman as Barb

Lavel Schley as Young Reuben

Elle Chapman as Sarah

Josefine Lindegaard as Julia

Juanita Jennings as Anita

Kelly Lamor Wilson as Shari Kenzie

Christiana Montoya as Luna

Spenser Granese as Nick

William Wilmoth as Groundskeeper

Greg Allan Martin as Lucas

Peter Lawson Jones as Reuben

Kirk Kelly as Neighbor

Mariana Treviño

Cameron Britton

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Mike Birbiglia

Rachel Keller

A Man Called Otto: When does it premiere?

Filming took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from February through May of this year. The new Tom Hanks film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2022, before a general release on January 13, 2023 by Sony Pictures Releasing.