Tom Hanks and his son Truman star in the film “A Man Called Otto,” which is based on the 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman and a remake of the 2015 Swedish film of the same name, which received two Academy Awards nominations. Here, check out when and how you can watch it.

Directed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee (Life of Pi and The Little Mermaid), the film follows grumpy widower Otto Anderson (Hanks) that forms an unlikely friendship with a quick-witted pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño) who moves next door with her family.

While Hanks, who also appeared in the critically acclaimed ‘Elvis,’ is one of the most beloved actors by critics, reviews have been mostly mixed. The movie has already grossed over $13.1 million worldwide.

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ available to watch online?

The film debuted in theaters in December but its nationwide release in the US is set for this Friday, January 13th. So, for now, the movie will only be available to watch in cinemas, and you can check showtimes on sites such as Fandango.

Distributed by Sony Pictures, the film is expected to arrive on Netflix at some point in the future. Even since the pandemic, Sony movies have taken at least three months to get a VOD release, and around 6-9 months to arrive on streaming.

While Hanks’ son Truman only had two prior acting credits before this film, the actor defended his casting amid the “nepo baby” conversation on social media. "I know what that takes, and he does too (...) He was cast for a very specific reason. We resemble each other, he's not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he's gotta do it," the Oscar winning actor explained.

