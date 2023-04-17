In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the line that divides the real from the fake has become thinner with each passing day. Now, a new AI-generated song with the voices of Drake and The Weeknd have fans in their feelings.

In the age ofArtificial Intelligence (AI), the line that divides the real from the fake has become thinner with each passing day. With deepfake technology, celebrities like Robert Pattinson has been impersonated on TikTok, but now even singers have their voices cloned.

That’s the case for a song that uses AI to replicate the voices of Drake and The Weeknd, which has gone viral on social media. The creator known as @ghostwriter posted on TikTok and Youtube a track titled “Called Heart on My Sleeve,” which lyrics are about The Weeknd’s ex, Selena Gomez.

"This is just the beginning," they wrote under the song's YouTube video. While it’s not the first AI-generated song that has made it to social media (mostly “covers” with the voices of singers such as Dua Lipa), this song has been seen by almost 10 million people on TikTok.

Fans can’t believe the resemblance with Drake and The Weeknd: “Song hits”

Per BBC News, McKay Wrigley, an AI developer, wrote on Twitter that "This is the 1st example of AI-generated music that really wowed me.” Under the Youtube video with the track, fans have approved the song: “This would literally go #1 on the charts if Drake released it,” wrote one user.

Also, the BBC reports that the full version has also been played 254,000 times on Spotify. The lyrics include a reference to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, with Drake rapping "I came in with my ex like Selena to flex/ Bumpin' Justin Bieber the fever ain't left."

Is it legal to copy the voice of artists via AI?

Per IPWatchDog, voices can’t be protected by copyright per se, but celebrities can protect their voices through the right of publicity, which allows them to “choose how their likeness is used for commercial gain.” They can secure, more or less, their voice via trademarking. However, it doesn’t protect them in all cases. However, as the AI keeps evolving, laws must also do so.