A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been together for quite a while now and last year they welcomed their first child together. Here, check out who the rapper is and everything about his life.

The singer and A$AP Rocky have been together for a long time but long before they were a couple, they had been great friends. So their love story is really interesting, especially after confirming that they have made great strides in their relationship. The two have been close since the rapper joined Rihanna's Diamond Tour in 2013 and she starred in his music video Fashion Killa.

Rumors of romance began in 2020, after she split from her longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. Months after the breakup, the two began to share more outings and according to several portals, they attended the Yams Day benefit concert in Brooklyn together, where they were spotted getting quite lovey-dovey for the first time.

They confirmed their relationship in April 2021 and since then they have not stopped supporting each other in their projects. Soon after, they moved in together and last year they welcomed their first child together, whose name has not yet been revealed. Rocky has given interviews where he referred to the Barbados star as the love of his life and also confessed "I think when you know, you know. She's the One".

Who is ASAP Rocky?

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky, was born on October 3, 1988 in Harlem, New York. He is currently 34 years old and lives with his current partner, megastar Rihanna. He started rapping when he was only eight years old and grew up admiring the group The Diplomats. In addition, his influences include Tupac Shakur, Three 6 Mafia, Mobb Deep, Wu-Tang Clan, UGK, Run DMC and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

He did not have an easy life, as his father went to prison and his brother was murdered. He ended up living with his mother in a shelter and also on the outskirts of Manhattan. As he got older, he ended up moving to Elmwood Park in New Jersey. During 2007 he joined the hip hop group A$AP, which was a collective of rappers, producers and visual directors.

It was there that he adopted his nickname and since then he has been known by his stage name, which stands for Always Strive and Prosper, among others. So far he has released three studio albums (Long. Live. ASAP, At. Long. Last. ASAP and Testing), a mixtape and a collaborative album with his group.

Rocky directs his own music videos, as well as those of Danny Brown. In addition, he develops as a record producer, where he produces under the pseudonym Lord Pretty Flacko.

What is ASAP Rocky's net worth?

The rapper's net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This means that he has a smaller fortune than Rihanna, who has $1.4 billion in her bank account, due to her long career and success in the music industry, fashion and cosmetics.