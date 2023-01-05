Abbott Elementary's characters have become iconic over the episodes. It has been compared to big hits like The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Here, check if there will be a third season of the ABC series.

Abbott Elementary has become one of the most acclaimed comedies since its premiere in 2021, getting renewed for a second season during 2022. The story created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in it playing Janine Teagues, has won the hearts of all viewers with the characters of the teachers.

The ABC series portrays a group of dedicated and passionate teachers who come together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Although these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do.

A similar case is that of Fleabag (Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott). Many great series have failed to get a second round of renewals, despite all the success they achieved along the way. It's not too late for the popular network show. Here, check out what's known so far about the third season...

Will there be a third season of Abbott Elementary?

Many of the show's fans have already begun to speculate what will happen to Abbott Elementary after platforms began canceling shows that were quite popular, such as Carnival Row on Amazon Prime Video and Westworld on HBO Max.

So far, the creators and ABC have not made any statement about the future of the series. There was no talk of a third season, so it is still an unknown. However, the show was quite successful and has been listed as one of the favorites of 2022. Currently it already has two seasons, which is a good sign.

