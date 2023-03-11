The Oscars are the most prestigious awards in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Many consider it an honor to be recognized in the nominations and even more so to take home the award. Here, check out how the voting works.

We're just one day away from this year's Academy Awards and the stars are already preparing to make their big red carpet appearances and head to the ceremony afterwards. Thanks to ABC and fuboTV (7-days free trial) we'll see who will add an Oscar to their awards repertoire and who will be left with just a nomination.

Many great figures are on the list, such as Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett in the Best Actress category, or Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser in the Best Actor category. As for Best Picture, there are many great works that have been recognized this year and the competition is quite tough, so we are likely to be in for a surprise.

However, there was a lot of commotion regarding the Best Director award, since all the nominees were men and there was not a single woman, even though the last two years they had been victorious. The last winner in this category was Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog and in 2021 it was Chloé Zhao for Nomadland.

Who chooses the nominees for the Oscars?

As confirmed by the awards website, most of the categories are nominated by the members of the corresponding branch. That is, actors nominate other actors and so on. Although in some categories, such as animated feature film, special voting rules apply.

All voting members can choose the nominees in one of the most important categories of the event: Best Film. Voting is done through online ballots, although many years ago it used to be face-to-face. The results are announced live and can be accessed by any viewer.

There is always controversy over the choices made by the academy board members, especially this year, after having marginalized some great works, such as Nope.

How many members vote at the Oscars?

Until the end of the year 2020, the organization that delivers the golden awards used to have 9427 voters. Each of the members belongs to one of the 17 branches and they nominate their own category. When it comes to the final election, all branches vote for all categories.

Many great artists have been invited during the past summer. Some of them were Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Dornan and Ariana DeBose, among almost 400 new members. This happens every summer and if everyone accepts, the committee would now have 10,665 members in total.

Although they have been invited, anyone with feature film credits can apply to join. Each of the candidates must be approved by the executive committee of each of the branches, and then presented to the board.