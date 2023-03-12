Lady Gaga has a great track record with the Academy Awards and this year won't be the first time the singer performs at the ceremony. Here, check out how many times she sang at the Oscars.

Lady Gaga is not only one of the nominees to win Best Original Song with Hold My Hand for Top Gun: Maverick, but she will also be performing on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles once again. It will not be the first time that the singer will shine at the Oscars, as she has participated in several editions.

In 2019 she was also nominated for Best Actress for her role as Ally Campana in the film A Star Is Born, although she did not take home the golden award. But she did not leave the event without recognition, as she did manage to take home the award for Shallow, the song she sang with her co-star, Bradley Cooper.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast by ABC and there will also be an option for those without cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. The red carpet will also be covered and rebroadcast by these media, but will begin one hour before the awards are given.

Is this the first time Lady Gaga has sung at the Oscars?

This is certainly not the first time we will see Gaga singing on stage at the much-anticipated Academy Awards, quite the contrary. The Oscars 2023 presentation will mark the fourth time the 36-year-old star will perform, as her debut was at the 2015 edition, when she paid tribute to The Sound Of Music.

A year later she performed again but with her own song Til It Happens To You, from the movie The Hunting Ground. The presentation caused a lot of attention at the ceremony, as it was one of the best performances of the artist at the Oscars.

After releasing her movie with Bradley Cooper, the two performed a duet at the 2019 edition, when they sang Shallow. Whose song ended up winning the award for Best Original Song that same year.