The Oscars are just around the corner and it is one of the most anticipated events of the year. There are some celebrities who will not be able to attend due to being banned. Here, check them out.

We are hours away from a new edition of the Oscars and many viewers are waiting for the evening of Sunday the 12th to finally see the arrival of the stars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year there are big names among the nominees and many new faces, such as Paul Mescal and Austin Butler.

Last year's ceremony will be remembered for being one of the most scandalous in history, especially after Will Smith punched Chris Rock on stage, after the comedian made a bad joke towards the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. For that reason, this time a Crisis Team will be implemented so that something like that does not happen again.

The highly anticipated event will be broadcast on ABC and there will also be an option for those who do not have cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. The red carpet will also be covered and broadcasted by these media, but it will start one hour before the awards presentation.

Which stars are not allowed to attend the Oscars?

Richard Gere

Despite being banned in 1993 for two decades, the actor returned to attend the ceremony in 2013. So his ban didn't last long and Gere assured HuffPost UK "Apparently, I've been rehabilitated. It seems that if you stay long enough, they forget that they banned you".

Richard was banned from the awards after he used the ceremony to make politics after criticizing the Chinese government on stage, totally ignoring the speech he had prepared.

Carmine Caridi

He was the first person to be voted out of the Oscars during the 2004 ceremony. The Godfather star was banned for producing some VCR copies of film screenings, something that ended up being investigated by the FBI.

It is believed that the actor had among the copies titles such as Something's Gotta Give, The Last Samurai, Mystic River, Big Fish and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

Harvey Weinstein

The Hollywood producer was ousted during 2017 after all the sexual harassment allegations against him came to light.

It didn't take long for the board to ban him for life and they assured that their decision was not only "not simply to separate us from someone who does not deserve the respect of his colleagues," but they also wanted to send the message that "the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexual predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

Bill Cosby

The figure was ousted in 2018, just a month after being convicted of sexual assault. At one point he had become a big star for America, after being the main face on The Cosby Show. In addition, he had to face a trial after assaulting and drugging a former basketball player in 2014.

Roman Polanski

Polanski's expulsion from the academy was not immediate, but the reason goes back several years. He was banned at the same time as Cosby in 2018. The board decided to make the decision to remove him due to the bad press generated by the #MeToo movement, after he was accused of having relations with an underage girl in the 1970s.

Adam Kimmel

The photograding director was the last to be ousted, before Smith, during the 2021 event. There were several reasons but one of the main ones was because Variety brought to light a criminal record where it was known that he had a reduced sentence after being accused of raping an underage girl. The scandal did not get much attention but the media managed to bring his record to light.

Will Smith

The I Am Legend actor was the latest star to be banned for 10 years from the Oscars. The 2022 edition was marked for life and the reputation of the academy as well. The scandal arose after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the presentation, after making a bad joke about his wife.