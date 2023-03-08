A new edition of the Oscars is just around the corner and it's time to see which celebrities will take home one of the most prestigious statuettes in the industry. Here, check out who has won the most Academy Awards in history.

New year, new edition of the Oscars. During 2022 we witnessed great moments during the ceremony but most of them were overshadowed by the scandal between Will Smith and Chris Rock. This time the necessary measures have been taken to prevent this from happening again, as a Crisis Team will be implemented.

Receiving one of these golden awards is a cause for celebration and nothing should be overshadowed by it. Many stars have been working hard on various quality productions to get nominated this year and this has been heard. Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, All Quiet on the Western Front and Everything Everywhere All at Once are leading the charts.

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12. at 8 PM and beforehand we will see the stars walk the red carpet before taking their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC if you have cable and will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Who has the most Oscars overall?

Walt Disney has the most Oscars in history, winning 26 awards over the years and being nominated 59 times. More than any other celebrity, director or artist. Most of those statuettes were between 1932 and 1969, especially for the Best Animated Short Film category. Some of the titles that made this possible were The Three Little Pigs and Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day.

Who has the most Oscars for acting?

Actress Katharine Hepburn leads the charts with the most Oscars on her resume. She earned the distinction of the most awards received with a total of 4 Academy Awards and 12 nominations. This thanks to the productions Morning Glory in 1933, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in 1967, The Lion in Winter in 1968 and On Golden Pond in 1981.