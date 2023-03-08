The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are an annual awards ceremony honoring outstanding achievements in the film industry. Over the year, many young actors and directors have received awards. But who is the youngest winner? Find out here.

Presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars recognize excellence in several categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and more. Of course, one of the fan-favorite categories are the acting ones.

This year, there are several actors who are first-time nominees, including Michelle Yeoh, Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, Austin Butler, and several more. While there are plenty of young actors, many people wonder who has been the youngest Academy Award winner of all time.

Who has been the youngest Oscar winner in all categories?

In all categories, the youngest winner has been Tatum O'Neal, who took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in 1974 at the age of 10. This was for her portrayal of Addie Pray in the film 'Paper Moon'. She was in the film with her dad, Ryan O'Neal.

In 1994, the 11-year-old Anna Paquin won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Jane Campion’s The Piano. The third youngest, In the same category, Patty Duke won it at the age of 16 in 1963 for her role as Hellen Keller in the adaptation of 'The Miracle Worker'.

On the other hand, Timothy Tarquin Hutton is the youngest recipient of the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, which he won at age 20 for his performance as Conrad Jarrett in Ordinary People (1980)

Who is the youngest Best Actor or Best Actress winner?

In the category for the leads, the youngest Best Actor winner is Adrien Brody, who received the award in 2022 for his work in ‘The Pianist’ when he was 29 years old. Meanwhile, the youngest actress to win Best Actress is Marlee Matlin, who took home the prize when she was 21 years old for Children of a Lesser God (1986).

Can someone break a record at the 2023 Oscars?

This year, the youngest nominee in the acting categories is Paul Mescal for his role in Charlotte Wells’ ‘Aftersun’. He is 27 years old and if he wins it, he would become the youngest recipient of the award for Best Actor.