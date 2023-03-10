The countdown to the Oscars 2023 is coming to an end and in two days we will finally know which films and stars are taking home a golden statuette. Here, check out why the academy event is called that way.

Get ready fans because it's time to see how a new edition of the Oscars takes place and to finally know who of all the nominees will be recognized. This year there are many new faces that have never been nominated before, such as Paul Mescal for Aftersun and Austin Butler for Elvis, among others.

It won't be an easy competition but the stakes have been set and it's time to end the mystery. Obviously there are some works that are the favorites to win, especially after seeing how they have done in other award ceremonies, such as the BAFTAs or the Golden Globes. All Quiet on the Western Front was one of the titles that received the most recognition so far.

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM and beforehand we will see the stars walk the red carpet before taking their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC if you have cable and will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Why are the Academy Awards called the Oscars?

There are several theories as to why the awards organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are nicknamed the Oscars. Bette Davis (Death on the Nile) claimed that the name came from her own observation that the back of the golden statuette reminded her of her husband Harmon Oscar Nelson.

On the other hand, columnist Sidney Skolsky has said that he was the one who gave the name to the ceremony. While the nickname was also attributed to the academy's librarian, named Margaret Herrick. At one point, she confessed that the award resembled her uncle Oscar.

None of these theories have been confirmed by any current member of the organization, so the real motive is still uncertain and looks set to remain a mystery for some time to come.