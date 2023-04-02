The CMT Awards are just hours away and it's time to celebrate the country music industry's biggest stars. Here, check out who will be hosting and presenting the 58th edition.

Academy of Country Music Awards 2023: Who will host and who will be the presenters of the 58th edition?

The countdown is over and tonight will finally be the night for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The music industry's celebrities are ready to hit the red carpet and then the ceremony, which will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

During the course of the event we will see great performances, exclusive collaborations and some moments that will undoubtedly captivate the audience. Both presenters and hosts have already been announced and many well-known stars are part of the line-up.

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini will be among the artists performing at the awards show, which will be broadcast on CBS or via the streaming platforms Paramount+ and Fubo, which are offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Who will be hosting the 2023 CMT Awards?

This year it will be Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks joining forces to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will take place in mid-May. Amazon Studios press assured that the stars have been chosen to emcee the evening, introducing industry luminaries and celebrating emerging talent.

