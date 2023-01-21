‘Accused’ is a new TV crime drama which will follow a trial from the defendant’s point of view, showing that everyday people can end up in legal trouble for different reasons. Check out when it is coming out and where to watch or stream it.

'Accused': When and how to watch or stream the premiere of the new series

There might be several crime dramas on TV, but none of them is like ‘Accused,’ a new series inspired by the BBC show of the same name. Unlike other shows, this one will follow different cases but from the defendant's point of view. Here, check out when it will premiere and how to watch or stream it.

In their review, Variety called the show “a sort of anti-Law & Order,” and said that the premise of the series is a “worthy one” as “acknowledges that often well-intentioned and good-hearted people find themselves in legal trouble for reasons not their own fault.”

Howard Gordon (“Homeland”) is the showrunner of this anthology series, which will feature some well-known names such as Malcolm Jamal-Warner, Abigail Breslin, Betsy Brandt, Wendell Pierce, Rhea Perlman, Keith Carradine, Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings and Margo Martindale.

‘Accused’ premiere: Where to watch the show?

The series will premiere on Fox on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT (or when the NFL game ends). However, the series’ regular schedule will be Tuesdays at 9 PM. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. It will also be available on Hulu.

Gordon told the New York Post “I want [‘Accused’] to be something people will want to watch but don’t feel like they have to watch every single episode, and they don’t have to.” He added that he’s glad the series is on “a linear network” for that reason.

The first episode will follow the trial of a well-respected surgeon Dr. Scott Corbett (Michael Chiklis) for his son Devon’s murder (Oakes Fegley). The show episode pivots between timeframes, as viewers watch how things ended there. Jill Hennessy plays Lynn, Scott’s wife.