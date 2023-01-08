Adam Rich captivated an entire generation in Eight Is Enough as Nicholas Bradford. Not only has he been a trendsetter with his usual haircut, but the role has also propelled him to stardom. Here, check out what's been happening with the actor.

Adam Rich was quite a sensation as a child, especially after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son in the series Eight Is Enough, which ran from 1977 to 1981. The actor was just 54 when his passing was announced this weekend and many of his peers have already begun to say goodbye.

The star starred in several other credits, such as Code Red in 1981 and Dungeons & Dragons during 1983. He even made it onto VH1's list of the top 100 child stars, ranking 73rd. However, it wasn't a world he enjoyed one hundred percent, as he retired from the entertainment industry quite early on.

By the 1980s, he claimed that he "didn't like the glare of the spotlight or anything to do with celebrities". He got his start in acting as a child at Chatsworth High School, located in the San Fernando Valley. His drama teacher not only guided him in the process of becoming an actor, but also taught him to other stars, such as Kevin Spacey and Val Kilmer.

What happened to Adam Rich?

TMZ was one of the first to confirm the death of the 54-year-old actor and according to a source, Adam died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. A family member would not disclose the cause of death, but a police source said someone came to his home and that's when he was found dead.

Although it is not known exactly what happened, Rich used to have substance abuse problems and struggled for a long time with depression. In 1991 he was arrested after breaking a pharmacy window to obtain drugs and was charged with robbery, but was rescued by Dick Van Patten, the actor who played his father in Eight Is Enough.

Who said goodbye to Adam Rich?

Adam has confessed on multiple occasions what his mantra was, "Life is for living, and I live my life to the fullest every day". So his colleagues, friends and industry figures have tried to pay tribute to the actor in the best way, or even with some words of farewell. Here, check out what they have posted on social networks: