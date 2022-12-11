Argentina are one of the remaining teams in 2022 Qatar and they have gained the love of fans all over the world. And it turns out British singer Adele is one of them. Here, check out how she declared her love for Lionel Messi during one of her concerts.

The World Cup fever is still high, and celebrities aren’t immune to it. However, it was still surprising to hear Adele declaring her love for Argentina’s national team and, more especially, Lionel Messi during one of her concerts in Las Vegas.

Adele, 34, has been performing at the The Colosseum of the Caesars Palace of Las Vegas, in which she has a four-month residency. She will perform a total of 32 concerts for 137,000 people until March.

During these exclusive performances, Adele has been chatting with her fans and, at Friday's concert, she expressed her happiness over Argentina’s qualification to the 2022 Qatar semifinals after defeating the Netherlands on penalties.

VIDEO: Adele says she loves Lionel Messi during a concert in Las Vegas

After Argentina’s agonizing win over the Netherlands on penalties (4-3), Adele asked one of her fans if they were from the South American country. “Are you from Argentina? Thank God they won on penalties today!,” she said, per Argentine newspaper La Nación.

Among laughs, she got close to the fan, who asked her for a selfie. “Quickly, because if I take a picture with you, I have to do it with everyone else,” she said. “Do you want a picture too? Quickly, because I have to sing for everyone!” she joked after taking a photo with another fan.

After the chat, she then expressed her love for Lionel Messi. “I love you, Messi! Bye! I love you, Messi!” she shouted while her fans cheered on her. She is not the first artist to confess a love for Argentina or Messi, after Harry Styles also celebrated Argentina’s win over Australia in Buenos Aires and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s constant support on social media.