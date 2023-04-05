After the success of House of the Dragon, it's time to see one of its most popular characters get his own spin-off. Aegon Targaryen will have a series dedicated to his story and here check everything that is known so far.

The Game of Thrones universe continues to expand and after the successful spin-off House of the Dragon, it is time to see how the characters created by George R. R. Martin continue to gain ground on the screen. Now it will be Aegon Targaryen who will have his own prequel, while we await the development of other projects, such as Jon Snow.

Variety was the one who gave the big news, but it is still in the first stage of realization. Therefore, the new story does not have a scriptwriter yet, and it is not even known if it will be a movie or a series. According to what the media assured, the idea could be to first make a feature film and then turn it into a fiction for television.

In the first season of HOTD we saw how Tom Glynn-Carney played a young Aegon. This installment was set 200 years before what happened in the original HBO series and is based on the novel Fire and Blood, which tells the origin of the Targaryen in the context of the Dance of the Dragons. Here, check out what's known about the upcoming prequel...

What will the Aegon Targaryen prequel be about?

The new series will revolve around Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys. The plot will tell how they used their army and their three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, leaving aside the reign of Dorne.

Set 300 years before the events of GOT, we will see the exact moment when Aegon I becomes the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, founding the Targaryen Dynasty.