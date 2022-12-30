After 5 has been a fact for some time now. Just a few hours after the release of the fourth installment, the arrival of the last film in the saga was confirmed. Here, check out everything you need to know about After Everything.

We have a title! The fifth installment of the romantic saga written by Anna Todd is already a fact and is called After Everything. Based on the novel Before, this time we will see how Hardin Scott takes even more protagonism and it's time to know what will become of his future. Castille Landon will be in charge of directing and co-writing the script, along with the author.

There are still not many details about the new production, since the small preview provided by the production company was released a few hours before the arrival of the fourth installment, After Ever Happy, to the Netflix streaming platform. So it is still too early to know the status of the film.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays the troubled Hardin, confirmed the news during his visit to Spain to promote the feature film. Although the fifth book tells the story from the character's perspective, the film will be a little different. Since they will tell what has become of his life a few years after the end of the saga.

Who are the cast of After Everything?

So far only a few actors have been confirmed for the cast of the fifth installment. The first to be announced was Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who will once again play the troubled Hardin Scott. He will be joined by Cora Kirk as Freya and Jessica Webber as Maddy.

On the other hand, as can already be seen in the teaser, Louise Lombard will return as Trish and Stephen Moyer as Christian Vance. The presence of Josephine Langford as Tessa has not yet been confirmed, so it is likely that she will only make a few cameos or not even appear at all.

What will After Everything be about?

The last film of the saga is based on the novel Before by Anna Todd. So this time we will see how the story continues from the perspective of Hardin Scott. The official synopsis only confirmed that it focuses on a teenager who is navigating his first love.

As has already been confirmed by several of the new film's crew, the story itself will focus on Hardin's life years after the end of After Ever Happy.

When will After Everything be released?

The official user who owns the film on Instagram (@aftermovie) shared the first teaser of what awaits us next year. That's right, After 5 will be released during the course of 2023. There is still no exact date confirmed or at least it has not yet been shared with fans.

'After Everything' latest trailer