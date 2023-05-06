The first teaser for the next film in the Anna Todd franchise has been revealed and there are two new main characters joining Tessa and Hardin. Here, check out who they are.

After Everything will hit theaters everywhere as the latest installment in the franchise that has revolutionized Anna Todd readers. In the fourth film we saw Hardin and Tessa go their separate ways and it's time to find out what fate has in store for them, from the perspective of Hero Fiennes-Tiffin's character.

The film directed by Castille Landon will be released on September 13 of this year, so the long-awaited conclusion of the love story is only a few months away. Many of the original cast will be back to play their characters one last time.

Josephine Langford will be Tessa Young, but she will not be in as many scenes as in previous editions. Stephen Moyer and Louise Lombard will return as Christian Vance and Trish, while Cora Kirk and Rosa Escoda will play two new roles, Freya and Kat.

Who will Benjamin Mascolo play?

The Time Is Up actor and former boyfriend of Bella Thorne will be playing Sebastian, who was a supporting character in the book. According to what could be seen in the short teaser, Benjamin will be one of the love interests of the character that Mimi will bring to life. We will also see how he has some encounters with Hardin.

Who will Mimi Keene play?

The Sex Education actress will play Natalie, one of Hardin's new loves. Although Hero Fiennes-Tiffin's character meets her again in a new setting, she won't let everything that happened with Tessa go unnoticed and confesses to him that she has read his book, titled After.