Second day of the Star Wars fan convention and Ahsoka finally had his big moment on stage, where we could know who will be the villain of the live-action and which actor will play him. Here, check out all about the character.

Ahsoka: Who is the villain in the live-action series and who plays him?

Ahsoka is one of the titles that has fans of the galactic sci-fi universe most excited. During the first day of Star Wars Celebration 2023, the cast and creators took the stage to present some glimpses of the live-action series. As the trailer was unveiled, it was revealed which characters would be appearing and who would be playing them.

Rosario Dawson, known for productions such as Men in Black II, will return to play the lead Jedi. Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play a rebel heroine, Hera Syndulla. The return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker is one of the most anticipated by all fans of the franchise and the last time he was seen was in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The new live-action series is billed as a spin-off of The Book of Boba Fett and is set after Star Wars: Rebels. It will follow Ahsoka's solo journey, so we will have a closer perspective of his adventures. Now, it's time to know who will be the big villain and who will play him...

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn?

The character of Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular villains in the galactic universe and a fan favorite. With his blue skin and red eyes, he managed to position himself among the most recognized, being a Star Wars legend.

Variety reported that after Disney bought the company in charge of the franchise in 2012, novels like Zahn and the villain's role in them ended up being eliminated. They were then renamed Star Wars Legends in order to make room for the trilogy that began with The Force Awakens during 2015.

However, the character survived. Dave Filoni was in charge of inserting him back into a series and this was Star Wars: Rebels. Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen, brother of Mads Mikkelsen, was the one who lent his voice to Thrawn.

Who will play Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Lars Mikkelsen has been cast to play the dreaded villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn. Lucasfilm made the big announcement on Saturday, April 8 during part of the Star Wars Celebration in London.

Ahsoka had his own panel at the fan convention and the 58-year-old actor joined the cast at the end of the section, taking on the role of the new villain. He said that "it's wonderful" to be chosen to bring the character to life in the live-action film.

The star is known for participating in several major productions, such as the series The Killin (which ran for three seasons), House of Cards with Kevin Space, The Witcher with Henry Cavill and Sherlock, where he shared the screen with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.