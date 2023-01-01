Star Wars continues to add content and expand the universe. Now it's time for Ahsoka, who will have her own live action. Here, check out everything about the new production.

Ahsoka will have her own live-action series and fans are already preparing for what will be a huge marathon of all previous Star Wars content. It won't be the first time we see her on screen, as the jedi master had some cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In addition, it also has its own animated TV show.

Jon Favreu (Iron Man) and Dave Filoni (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) are in charge of this new adaptation, but have not yet revealed many details of what is to come. One of the most anticipated returns is that of Anakin Skywalker, who was the main character's mentor when he was still on the good side.

Filming has already begun and there are several rumors that the new story could change the ending of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. There was even talk of a possible battle between Darth Vader and the Force Protector, which could be set up as an alternate ending to the classic 2005 film.

Who are the cast of Ahsoka live-action?

Rosario Dawson (Men in Black II) will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano, while all indications are that Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) could play a rebel heroine, Hera Syndulla. As expected, Hayden Christensen (Awake) will be back as the great Anakin Skywalker.

Many of the characters that will be present have not yet been revealed, but some actors have already revealed their participation in the production. These are Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno. On the other hand, Eman Esfandi will be Ezra Bridger and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren during one of the episodes.

What will the Ahsoka live-action be about?

The production is set up as a spin-off of The Book of Boba Fett and will take place after Star Wars: Rebels. It will focus on the solo journey and adventures of the main character, Ahsoka. During the course of the series it is likely that some familiar faces from the animated universe will appear.

When will Ahsoka live-action be released?

Although there are not yet many details, the first pilot episode is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The same day that the Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. At the moment it is not known how the chapter is titled, as it is only known as #1.1, so we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out.